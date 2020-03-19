As a drug chemist for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory in Jefferson City, Sid Popejoy didn’t have much experience fixing bikes. But he was willing to learn.
Three years ago he retired and signed up to volunteer for Bike to the Future, a nonprofit that repairs used bikes and donates them to veterans, the homeless and others at Rainbow House and Love INC.
Today, Popejoy has learned enough to pass his skills along to fellow volunteers and recruit new ones.
“I’m kind of self-taught,” he said. “There’s Youtube videos; there’s manuals. That’s how I learned pretty much everything.”
Bike to the Future debuted in October 2016. Since then, the organization has received at least 750 bikes and found homes for 550 of them (some bikes cannot be repaired and are recycled).
What started as a team of six volunteers has now doubled. The team welcomes new volunteers and doesn’t require previous experience, and they are more than happy to share what they’ve learned.
The original volunteers didn’t know a lot about bikes three years ago. They didn’t have a place to repair them or the tools to fix them or even bikes to work on.
So Dan Steska, the one who dreamed up the idea of repairing and donating worn-out bikes, gathered his new volunteers and got to work.
A bike shop in Rocheport was closing and selling its inventory of tools at auction, so the group looked for a backer.
“I got a grant from my church,” Popejoy said, “and I used that money to bid and get the tools.”
At first the volunteers used their own garages for the project, until Community United Methodist Church offered a maintenance building at no charge.
The bikes came — and still do — from individual donations and partnerships they’ve made with local thrift shops like Love Seat. Sometimes, they recover abandoned bikes from the city’s collection.
“We get bikes from the city especially after the school year,” Popejoy said. “But they often go through the Police Department first.”
Before helping Bike To The Future, Popejoy spent 33 years analyzing substances from crime scenes at the Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory. He also helped them take down drug rings and testified in hundreds of court cases.
He recalled a case involving a semitruck carrying a load of onions.
“Underneath the onions were 1,500 pounds of pure cocaine,” he said.
Popejoy laughed when he remembered what he called the “Breaking Bad” part of his old job. That’s what he calls taking down meth labs.
“Back in the day these places were true chemistry labs,” Popejoy said. “That was one of the biggest crime labs in the state.”
Even though he worked in Jefferson City for over three decades, he has lived in Columbia since he earned a biology degree from MU.
In addition to Bike to the Future, he is also a volunteer at the Boy Scout council that includes northeastern Missouri. Popejoy and his son were both Scouts, and he’s been an assistant council commissioner for over two decades.
He also volunteers as a community member at the institutional biosafety committee at MU, working on approving recombinant DNA research.
Popejoy said he rarely has the chance to witness a bike delivery, but sometimes he encounters a heartwarming success story.
In November 2019, John Lue had just finished a program with FreshSTART, which helps with the recovery from addiction, when he was given a bike.
A week later, he rode his bike to a job interview with an automotive repair shop. He got the job and now lives three miles away, biking to work every day regardless of weather conditions. He’s now on the way toward owning a home.
The best part? He’s a volunteer mechanic at Cars 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that fixes old cars and donates them to veterans.
“This has been all about the bike for me,” Lue said. “So when I heard from my daughter about Cars 4 Heroes, I said yes.”
Popejoy ran into Lue at Love Seat on the Business Loop three months after the mechanic got his bike and was moved by how appreciative Lue was.
What Popejoy learned was this: “Your work is not in vain.”