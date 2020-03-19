Columbia is home to three stores with an array of original gifts and necessities for children. From flower crowns to monogrammed shirts to sustainable onesies made from bamboo, these local boutiques have a wide range of options.
The Tin Roof Monogram and Gift
Location: 108 Corporate Lake Drive
Phone: 443-4438.
Website: facebook.com/thetinroofgift
The Tin Roof Monogram and Gift has everything from baby bibs to onesie pajamas. This shop sells Bella Canvas and Copper Pearl brands, to name just a few. Tin Roof also features personalized items such as monogrammed T-shirts and blankets.
Plume
Location: 5751 S. Route K
Phone: 356-0867
Website: somethingplume.com
Plume shoppers are greeted by the aroma of fresh cupcakes and racks of children’s clothes. What started with a group of about 27 makers has grown to over 70 small businesses. About 20 of them create items for children, according to the owner Kelly Gilion. Walls are decorated with baby clothes, flower crowns and blankets that are either produced or designed locally. There is also a corner for MU spirit gear, as well as section for boys’ and girls’ clothing.
The Southern Rose — Monogram & Gift Boutique
Location: 503 E. Nifong Blvd., Suite B.
Phone: 815-7673
Website: southernrosemonograms.com
Southern Rose — Monogram & Gift Boutique dedicates the left side of the store to children’s clothing and gifts. The boutique features brands such as Kyte BABY, and it also sell monogrammed accessories and clothing. Adults can also buy monogrammed clothing to create coordinating outfits with a child or grandchild. Customers can also shop online and get free shipping on orders over $49. Items ship within three to five business days.