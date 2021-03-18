Earlier in her life, Jennifer Mullen watched her brother recover from a motorcycle accident while he was in the Navy.
This formative experience, combined with a desire to help others, inspired her to shift from her previous career as a social worker to earn a doctoral degree in physical therapy.
During her studies, she was intrigued by a Pilates instructor who spoke to her class about an alternative approach to physical therapy.
“That kind of sparked my interest,” Mullen said. “I started researching it, and I just sort of fell in love with it.”
After a brief stint working in a more traditional physical therapy position, Mullen rekindled her connection to Pilates, which she had practiced in her 20s.
“I wanted to be able to kind of write my own story and help people in my own way,” Mullen said. “You can’t really do that in a traditional setting.”
It was out of that desire that Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy was launched.
When she envisions the work that she does at Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy, she does not see a workout studio or a weight-loss program. She sees a space where her clients can grow to love their bodies and help them develop a successful Pilates practice within a supportive community.
Pilates has helped many of her clients develop greater mobility and strength, as well as a belief in themselves and their ability to accomplish their goals.
“I think just being able to do things that sometimes you know that you are thinking ‘Oh, I am not going to be able to do that. That’s not going to happen’,” said Kathryn Adams, who has been a client of Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy since Mullen acquired and rebranded the studio.
“After you’ve done it a couple times, it’s like, ‘Wow, I can really do that.’ So it makes you feel stronger and gives you confidence in what you are doing and learning,” she said.
Liz Hale, a client since before Mullen took over and rebranded the studio, said, “She’s really dedicated to what she does and she believes in it. She knows it is good for us and she tries to help us help ourselves.” The Reformer machine was invented by Joseph Pilates, an orderly at a hospital for the British Army during WWI. He found physically helping people to exercise was difficult, so he devised a way to use springs from old mattresses so his patients could move their own bodies.
This was a different approach to health at the time, when bedrest was often the most prescribed treatment. From this experience he came up with the design for the Cadillac, now called the Trapeze table, the Reformer and the Pilates chair along with other equipment.
The studio does not allow anyone new to Reformer Pilates to simply drop into a session. They must complete two private training sessions with Mullen to ensure that they are comfortable and familiar with the machine.
“The Reformer is a complex piece of machinery,” Mullen said. “If you don’t have it adjusted properly, or the springs aren’t appropriately attached, you can be injured.”
Since she purchased the studio in September 2019, Mullen has also worked to build her physical therapy practice. She sees about 130 clients through various types of private classes or both virtual and in-person classes.
Mullen owned Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy for a few months before the pandemic caused her to close her business from March until June when she had to reduce the number of Reformers in the studio to meet new social distancing guidelines.
At the time, she could only hold classes with four people to ensure that everyone had adequate space. But even with the limited class size, she saw the demand for her services increase consistently.
“I was really surprised at how anxious people were to come back,” Mullen said. “I ended up with a very long wait list due to the required reduction in Reformers to meet the new city requirements. It was crazy.”
At the beginning of July, Mullen’s landlord told her an adjacent suite had become vacant and she could double her space from less than 900 square feet to almost 2000 square feet.
She finished the project at the end of September, almost exactly a year after she purchased the studio.
“It’s really been better than I could have ever hoped,” Mullen said. “In March, I did not think I would be sitting here with a rapidly growing business. I was worried if I was going to be able to stay open, and here I am thriving as an organization, and it’s because I have such great clients and patients.”
After achieving her five-year plan within her first year, Mullen hopes to sustain the current expansion, as well as continue to grow if the opportunity arises.
“I have some big ideas of things I would like to do,” Mullen said. “It’s going to depend on what happens in the landscape of this area. I’ve always been goal oriented. If I hit one goal, I just make another one.”