Sabrina Garcia-Rubio set out for Columbia in the late '90s to visit a friend but soon realized it would be the place to establish her roots and embark on a new adventure.
"I felt like I was learning things about life through the people in town," she said. "I had no idea that I was going to end up settling here."
Because she "was raised on thrift store clothes," she opened Maude Vintage, a staple in Columbia for more than 20 years, with original period pieces from all many different in stock.
"We try and find something for everyone," Garcia-Rubio said.
Maude Vintage closed last year during the pandemic "to prioritize the health and safety of my employees and the community," she said.
She encouraged all of them to seek unemployment benefits and promised there would be a place for them when the store opened back up.
"I was so happy when we got the green light, but I was extremely cautious," Garcia-Rubio said. "I wasn't going to reopen if I didn't feel as if my employees and my customers could feel 100% safe."
The pandemic also inspired her to look for a change of scenery. "I withdrew from the lease before I even knew where we were going to move, that's how unhappy I was," she said.
The store will move to a new downtown location at Ninth Street and Broadway in April.
"Of course, it's sad to see a local business close for good, but I'm excited to see what the future holds for Maude Vintage."