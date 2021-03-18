After an important flight was canceled, Kerry Goyette decided to rent a car at 11 p.m. and drive through the night to the East Coast so she could attend a meeting with clients the next day.
That episode illustrates Goyette’s level of commitment to the Aperio Consulting Group, of which she is founder and president.
The company’s goal is to help organizations design better teams and work environments. Its mission is to apply the concepts of behavioral psychology to the workplace, and Goyette brings to the business her background as a counselor, certified behavioral analyst and forensic interviewer.
“Driven, loyal and committed,” said Allison Coffelt, describing Goyette.
Coffelt has worked for Aperio for the past year as communications director. She prepares client-facing materials and writes articles for publication.
Goyette, Coffelt and the rest of the staff use the latest in behavioral analytics and psychometrics to address different aspects of team performance.
The work is directed to the areas of emotional intelligence, strategic agility, burnout, compassion fatigue and, most recently, artificial intelligence.
Businesses come to Aperio to identify and solve problems. Lately, the company has moved many of its coaching, consulting and virtual learning sessions online to better accommodate clients.
“I get so excited when the client gets unstuck after being stuck, or they get over the next plateau that they’ve never gotten over,” said Aperio’s vice president, Michael Mueller. “And there’s something really special about being able to have someone trust you to walk with them.”
Mueller has been the vice president of Aperio for nearly 18 months, leading the research and innovation arm. He said he takes new capabilities in data science and artificial intelligence and applies them to achieve product solutions that drive value for customers and capture value for the firm.
Today, Aperio has four full-time employees, three part-time employees and another four who do consulting work with clients as contractors.
“I like to be thought of as helping others and helping advance causes I care about, and I guess it’s somewhat similar for my personal life,” said Coffelt, who lives in Salt Lake City.
“I hope that we can make a lasting impact in organizations and teams we work with.”
Colleagues say Goyette has guided not only the clients but the staff as well.
“She’s invited me to participate in experiences that I don’t think many early-stage career people get a chance to participate in,” Mueller said. “And she’s been gracious to share those opportunities. She is a constantly encouraging and challenging coach as well.”
He said Aperio strives to help clients and ensure there is growth for both client and company.
“We really consider ourselves the guide of their story,” he said. “We’re not the hero of their story. They’re the hero of their story.”