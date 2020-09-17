Athletes Performance Institute: A story of football, friendship and fitness

What started at Jay Dix Park with a few agility ladders, resistance bands and a tractor tire nicknamed "Big Bertha" has become Athletes Performance Institute, a fitness enterprise founded by two former MU and NFL players.
“From those three types of equipment we were able to consistently grow clientele,” co-owner Jerrell Jackson said.
Today Athletes Performance Institute on Nifong Boulevard is a full-service gym with group fitness, sports performance and personal training available.
“It wasn’t until we moved into the gym that we got actual legit equipment," Jackson added. "Just thinking about how creative we were to make clients want to come back with a lack of equipment … to this day I’m still surprised at how far we’ve come.”
Started just three years ago, API is considered an elite training center with the purpose of motivating and helping people crush their fitness goals. It is not simply a gym, Jackson and fellow owner Michael Egnew say. It is a way of life.
A typical day at the gym begins around 5 a.m. with a workout class built around themes ranging from “Thank God it’s Monday” to “Woman Wednesdays” and, of course, “Throwback Thursdays.”
"Morning classes are a themed fitness club, which caters to the clients trying to lose body fat and build muscle," Jackson said. "It's a good class overall for anyone looking to get stronger and lose weight."
After the early class, the gym transitions into an open fitness center where clients can walk in and work out. Coaches are present if clients have questions, want help or need encouragement.
Classes are scheduled until 4 p.m. every day, including a 45-minute lunch grind. Then the coaches move into sports performance sessions with youth, 10 to 18 years.
“One thing I pride myself on is that we have a very balanced family, from trainers all the way to clients,” Jackson said. “When people look at API, they don’t see it as predominantly Black or white or men or women. They see it as a variety of demographics.”
Bert Bachrach, a regular client, called the center staff and membership "a family."
"We all work together to improve ourselves," he said.
Jackson and Egnew grew up playing football in Texas. When it was time to apply for college, both committed to play football for MU where they become best friends.
In 2012, both were signed by NFL teams — Jackson by the Houston Texans and Egnew by the Miami Dolphins. After each spent a few years in the league, they found themselves in a position to help other aspiring athletes chase their dreams.
“We’ve always been around sports and fitness, and the past three to four years we've become really involved in fitness,” Egnew said. “It’s kind of what we do now.”
If the thought of working out with retired NFL players is daunting, Egnew and Jackson say the array of classes and open gym hours allow every member to find something to fit their lifestyle.
“I always see the trainers challenging people and challenging each other to make the environment more competition-friendly," Jackson said. "When you see the person next to you working hard, it kind of makes you want to work hard."
The gym was not always this structured or well-equipped. When Egnew returned to Columbia after finishing playing in the NFL, he was training 15 to 20 young athletes out of his sister-in-law's cheer and tumbling facility. He realized there was a need for his coaching, so he called Jackson and they dreamed up the performance institute.
“It all started with boot camps and training at parks and a whole bunch of creative ways to try and generate clients,” Jackson said. “We were able to find our niche, and were blessed to open a gym where you see it now and continuing to grow.”
The gym has a "Rocky IV" vibe with its thundering music and ultimate garage feel.
“When you think about the personality of our gym — you’ll hear me say this a lot — it’s high enthusiasm," Jackson said. "Everybody is 'rah, rah, rah,' and that’s because it starts with the leadership.”
The next move for API is to give more kids the opportunity to train through scholarships and transportation assistance.
"We put them on scholarships if they can’t afford to train at API, but I’m looking to start something more where we can come to them,” Jackson said. “I'm starting to find that transportation is a big thing for families that can’t afford training.”
The owners are also upgrading the technology side of training by incorporating heart rate monitors into group fitness classes and getting simulators so athletes can practice game scenarios without too much stress on their bodies. One day the owners hope to move into other cities and college towns with franchises.
“Motivating people has always been my strength," Jackson said. "I feel like God has put me in a position to inspire others, and I definitely feel like I’m doing my calling."