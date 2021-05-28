Central Missouri Honor Flight has flown thousands of veterans halfway across the country to see our nation’s memorials since 2009. Funded by donations and assisted by volunteers, this nonprofit organization honors those who have sacrificed to protect our freedom.
Flying out before the sun comes up, a group of veterans are escorted by nurses, firefighters and younger veterans called guardians on a two-hour trip to the nation’s capital. The group never spends the night in Washington, hence the early start.
In Washington, the groups visits the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other national monuments.
A large number of volunteers work behind the scenes to make the operation possible. While the guardians accompany World War II, Vietnam and Korean War veterans to the memorials in Washington, volunteers in Columbia prepare gifts and a welcome feast for the tour.
“They’re just people who have a complete, almost fanatical respect for the military,” said Mary Paulsell, president of the organization’s executive board.
Before the end of the day, many veterans will have come face-to-face with their past, and for many it is a life-changing experience. That was the case for Vietnam veterans Robert Hammer and Les Gibson.
The trip to Washington
After serving in the Vietnam War, a young Robert Hammer flew into Los Angeles International Airport to finally make his way back home. When he got off the plane in his military uniform, he received an unexpected greeting.
He was called a baby killer by a mob of people in the waiting area. “Somebody threw a bag of dog crap at me,” Hammer recalled.
When the anti-war movement continued after the war ended, the returning veterans say they were harassed on the streets for participating in the conflict. For years, these veterans said, they hid their status, afraid of being assaulted.
In 2019, Hammer was greeted in a far different way after the trip from St. Louis to Washington. He and the other veterans on the July Fourth Honor Flight were met by White House staff.
“It turned out that President Trump had heard that there were a couple Honor Flights coming in,” he said. “They sent all of the staff at the White House to the World War II Memorial to greet us.”
When Les Gibson went on an Honor Flight in 2017, he was emotionally moved by the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He had lost his best friend in the war, a man now buried in Middletown, Missouri.
“When I saw his name on the wall in D.C., it kind of took me by surprise,” Gibson said. “It felt to me like he was actually there instead of Middletown.”
On the flight back to St. Louis, veterans participate in something called “mail call,” where they receive letters from family members and friends. After they land, they board a bus for the trip home. Once it reaches Kingdom City, the bus is escorted by police cars and motorcycles back to Columbia.
History of the flights
{p dir=”ltr”}The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 by Earl Morse and Jeff Miller, both sons of WWII veterans. Then, as now, the goal of the non-profit organization was to fly veterans to visit the memorials in Washington as a way to honor their service.
{p dir=”ltr”}Based in Arlington, Virginia, the network has more than 125 independent hubs across the country, according to its website. Forty-five states have hubs, but veterans in states without one can join the Lone Eagle Honor Flight, organized for those who do not live within 120 miles of a hub.
{p dir=”ltr”}Before the pandemic paused the trips in 2020, a total of 245,178 veterans had taken the trip since 2005; 23,045 made the flight in 2019. The trips are expected to resume in August.
{p dir=”ltr”}Mary and Steve Paulsell decided to start a hub in Columbia in 2008 after the monuments in Washington reopened after the recession and a government shutdown.
“We decided to try and form a chapter here,” Mary Paulsell said. “We started organizing and meeting in late 2008.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Mary and Steve Paulsell had each grown up with a military veteran who had served their country during World War II. The Paulsells said they were taught from an early age that they should fight for what they believe in.
{p dir=”ltr”}“They raised us with the mindset that when something needs to be done you do it, and you do it to the best of your ability,” Mary Paulsell said.
{p dir=”ltr”}In January 2009, during an airing of “Wheel of Fortune” on KOMU-TV, she went on air to ask mid-Missourians for donations to Central Missouri Honor Flight. She also encouraged WWII veterans to apply for the trip.
{p dir=”ltr”}Four months later, 35 World War II veterans from mid-Missouri were given the chance to travel to Washington with Central Missouri Honor Flight.
{p dir=”ltr”}“The applications started flooding in,” Paulsell recalled. “Before long, we realized that this was going to be a pretty successful endeavor.”
{p dir=”ltr”}For 11 years, Central Missouri Honor Flight ran smoothly, transporting thousands of veterans to the memorials on more than 50 flights.
{p dir=”ltr”}Although the Central Missouri hub did not complete any flights last year, Paulsell said the flights would return. Perseverance is one of the strongest qualities of the organization.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We are going to hang in there, and when everything is good and we can do this safely for everyone, we will be back up in the air,” she said.