Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Rain and snow early...windy...with rain showers late. High 42F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.