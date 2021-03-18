Cindy Scott’s favorite place to be during a wedding is behind an easel.
Scott is a live event painter and owner of Cindy Scott Artistry. She snapshots a single moment during an event and preserves it on canvas for the customer.
“I am a part of that kind of entertainment piece,” she said.
At a wedding, she might paint the first dance. At a birthday party, it could be someone blowing out the rows of candles. Or it could be a graduating senior walking across the stage during high school commencement.
Live event artistry brings art and emotion together into one experience, Scott said. Her favorite part is capturing the moment on canvas and turning it over to the customer the same day.
“I love seeing two people come together and all the emotions surrounding that and the stories their guests share with me while I’m working,” she said.
Scott works quickly — traveling to an event, positioning herself behind the canvas and working until the piece is finished. Some days, she might even paint two separate events.
She calls it “a huge adrenaline rush.”
“It’s a huge challenge to create and finish a painting in six hours and to surrender it to the couple at the end of the night,” she said.
Scott created her first live-event painting in 2015 — an idea that seemed daunting at the time.
“I didn’t know if it was possible,” she said. “I went for it.”
The first year involved summiting a steep learning curve, but Scott said figuring it out “was a blast.”
Setting up Cindy Scott Artistry as a business was possible because of her extensive art experience. What started as photography and layout for her high school yearbook soon developed into a career.
At the University of Central Missouri, she studied art education and painted signs for a local tree farmer on the side.
Before she settled down to paint for a living, Scott dabbled in sewing and crafts. She said every art adventure was a step toward the spot where she is today.
“I just kind of hold onto it, I dive in a deep, I research,” she said. “I just try to figure it out because it’s a fun, creative challenge.”
Her biggest challenge has been business survival during the pandemic. As restrictions were placed on group gatherings, Scott began to see cancellations across the calendar.
“It threw me for a loop,” she said. “I had poured so much into my business. Being the number one woman show, I realized I had kind of let it define me.”
She adapted by continuing live event artwork, socially distancing herself at events, painting off Zoom livestreams and launching a paint-it-yourself wedding canvas.
Ryan Burstert surprised his wife, Haley, at their wedding May 30. The wedding was originally scheduled for April, but the couple pushed it back after lockdown was imposed.
Only about half the guests showed up, Haley said, but Scott was one of them.
“She went above and beyond,” Ryan said.
He discovered Scott through a friend on Facebook and called it “the coolest thing” he’s ever seen. Scott painted the couple’s first dance.
“It was just so crazy accurate,” Haley said. “She got every person in our family that we would have wanted in the picture — and I don’t know how she did that.”
This year, Scott is already scheduling back-to-back events. Her next step is taking Cindy Scott Artistry out of the state.
“I’m just kind of hanging on — the business has a life of its own,” Scott said. “I’ve been just fortunate to be the one in place to be holding the paintbrush.”