A little over a year ago, Jon “TK” Livingston, 54, was wrapping up a 20-year career in appliance service and repair in Columbia.
Then in 2019, he and his wife, Leah, decided to leave Columbia to purchase Affordable Same Day Service (aka Goforth Express) and moved to the small town of Lebanon.
“After a year and a half, I’ve learned quite a bit,” Livingston said.
Affordable Same Day Service repairs motors, transmissions, engines and other kinds of equipment. Other services include air conditioning installation and repair, furnace cleaning, gas leak detection, HVAC installation, oil to gas conversion, boiler repair and more.
“We are kind of like UPS,” Livingston said. “We only stay in Missouri, but we go to all the big cities.”
He said the company serves 200 cities and towns around the state, including St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.
A routine day for Livingston includes sales and traveling around Missouri to reach more customers.
“It just depends,” he said. “I kind of look at routes and see what’s not performing.”
Business management
Affordable Same Day Service has roughly 25 employees out of its Lebanon headquarters.
“That’s what I was missing in Columbia,” Livingston said. “I didn’t have the employees to allow me to go out and do sales.”
He said he is happy that none of the employees quit when he took the reins, and he prides himself on taking care of his workers and providing pay raises.
“TK and Leah both listen to the customers and the drivers, the employees. They don’t try to make rash decisions, which sometimes you have to do in this business,” said Darwin Kogel, truck and driver manager at Affordable Same Day Service.
Kogel worked for the business when it was a trucking company called GoForth and said ownership under the Livingstons was “very much an easy adjustment.”
Leah Livingston said she works to make sure customers are satisfied and workers stay in line.
“A lot of the drivers don’t always realize these are the people that write your checks,” she said.
“If a customer calls and says one of the guys was rude, or anything that comes off as not a good customer experience, I want to dive deeper into that and make sure our customers are the No. 1 thing, that they are happy and that all of their needs are met.”
Joining the Army
When Livingston graduated from high school, he wanted to go to DeVry University to study computers. Despite graduating with a 3.7 GPA, Livingston said no colleges “wanted to talk to me.”
Then he met an Army recruiter who told him the service would pay him to work on computers. Livingston remained on active duty for about five years, working in computers and electronics.
After leaving the military, Livingston moved to Columbia to study at the MU College of Engineering. It took him 10 years to earn his degree, he said, studying one class per semester while working full time.
Livingston also took classes at Columbia College and Grantham University, an online institution that partners with the military.
Buying a business
Out of college, Livingston provided heating, air plumbing and appliance repair services to customers for 20 years.
He was skilled at blueprint reading and math, and because of his classwork, he understood business, statistics and accounting. In 2018, he saw that Affordable Same Day Service was for sale in Lebanon. Initially, the owners didn’t accept his offer, but he waited six months, and they eventually did.
Livingston said he admires his wife for being willing to leave Columbia to help him with his business ventures. Originally from Harrisburg, she owned rental properties and was a property manager in Columbia.
While Leah loved living in Columbia, she said moving was not too difficult, especially since her father had died a few months earlier. That had kept her tied to the city.
“I think that is probably what pushed me,” she said. “Finally when that happened, let’s just see where it takes us.”