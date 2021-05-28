Dan Hahn sold his first custom art piece in 2017 after he posted a photo on Facebook showing a bench he made from the tailgate of an old truck.
Since that first post, he has widened his inventory, purchased two laser-engraving machines and opened Hahn Custom Laser Engraving in Columbia.
Hahn left his job as a correctional officer at the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2018. Shortly afterward, he began learning how to engrave a variety of surfaces.
He now creates custom products, while also serving local businesses with his products.
“I️ put my heart and soul into this business,” he said. “Maybe even some blood from busted knuckles.”
Hahn uses two large laser machines to engrave cutting boards, cups and other items.
After choosing an item, a customer can personalize it with a choice of text, font and orientation.
Customers can also consult with Hahn on ideas for larger pieces like wall decor, headstones and plaques.
Hahn partners with Printiva to sell custom watchbands and headphone cases. He engraves a design onto the chosen product, and Caleb Harden paints the design to be sold on his website. The companies have been working together since Printiva was founded in 2019.
Hahn graduated from Perryville Senior High School before serving for a short time in the Army.
He then worked at the Missouri Department of Corrections from 2011 to 2018.
Each morning, Hahn walks down his back porch steps, through his gate and into his custom-designed shop.
He spends a lot of his time engraving Apple AirPod cases and watchbands for Printiva. Once he finishes that, he works on custom orders, getting the necessary details from a customer to begin creating a sketch.
On some occasions, Hahn will have customers visit the store to buy pre-made products or to pick up products. Visitors will often stay and talk to Hahn, building a deeper bond than the typical buyer-seller relationship.
“I’ve made a lot of friends along the way,” Hahn said. “People come out that I’ve never met before, and you’d think I’d known them forever because they come and hang out.”
Jessica Lagerveld, a customer of Hahn Custom Laser Engraving, met Hahn while growing up in Perryville. She began to support Hahn’s business after following his public Facebook page where he published his artwork.
After a few months, she ordered 12 custom-engraved cups because she wanted to choose a veteran-owned business, as a veteran of the Air Force herself.
“We like to support other veterans because we know that integrity,” she said. “Everything is going to be done to the utmost detail.”
Hahn said he appreciates the support.
“Those who are really strong supporters will share my stuff just because I’m a veteran-owned business,” he said.
Hahn also backs other local veterans, contributing to organizations such as Mid West Infidels, a motorcycle riding group that supports veterans.
On May 8, Hahn traveled to his hometown of Perryville to celebrate MayFest, a craft festival for small businesses. He also plans to join various other craft festivals as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
As the business continues to grow, Hahn says he will continue to offer new products on his online shop like wooden earrings.
“The sky’s the limit with what you can do,” he said. “It’s not limited to leather, glass and stone.”