Sabrina Weaver is the founder of Defense Against Diabetes, a nonprofit organization is designed to raise awareness of pre-diabetes as well as managing Type-2 diabetes. Weaver said she created the non-profit after she couldn’t find a program about pre-diabetes prevention. “That doesn’t really exist in the Midwest,” Weaver said. “I’ve always wanted to help people. I’ve just always had an interest in people being healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally.”