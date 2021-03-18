When she opened her new bar in 2017, Karen Geotz wanted the name to capture the informal atmosphere of a small establishment that, at the time, had a sand volleyball court in the backyard.
She picked the only name that seemed to fit: Dive Bar.
While the name was intended to reference a volleyball technique, it stuck even after the court closed prior to the pandemic.
“Volleyball didn’t define who we were,” Geotz said. “Our people and our guests are what define who we are.”
She opened the bar after her friend Marty Kidd, the previous owner of the Tiger Club, announced he would be closing the club on the Business Loop back in 2017.
She decided to take on the challenge of running her own bar on top of her other job as a loan officer for Mid-Continent Funding.
Since the bar opened, she and her crew of 15 employees have been serving up signature drinks and dishes for lunch and dinner.
“We joke that we’re a five-star dive bar,” said Geotz about the overall quality of service and menu selections customers experience.
The bar serves tap beers, house-infused vodkas, signature cocktails and an extensive bourbon and whiskey collection that includes brands like the Old Fitzgerald, Sam Houston Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, the Boss Hog, Old Rip Van Winkle, Eagle Rare and Weller.
The food goes beyond traditional bar offerings. Customers can still find wings, toasted ravioli, street tacos and other fan favorites on the menu, but they can also order gourmet sandwiches, wraps, pastas, soups and salads.
Every Wednesday, customers can select a pan-seared 40-day-aged sous vide sirloin steak. Other notable themes on the calendar include “Smarty Pants Trivia” on Sundays, “Xtreme Bar Bingo” on Mondays and live local music most Friday and Saturday nights.
Dive Bar also prides itself on its informal small-town ambiance. The small building features neon signs, a corrugated metal bar, rustic wood-paneled walls and paint-chipped concrete floors that give the space an industrial vibe.
“We want you to feel at home,” said Brayden Nichols, the supervisor at Dive Bar and Geotz’s son. “All of our bartenders, all of our cooks and all of our supervisors are super friendly and will make you feel as comfortable as you want.”
Geotz has made a point to keep certain pieces of decor original to the Tiger Club in her establishment. This includes a large wood cutout of Truman the Tiger and part of a goalpost from a memorable game at Faurot Field.
“I think it’s important in everything you do in life remember what was, so that you can become what you want to be,” she said.
Customers gather here to engage in conversation, watch sports on the TVs or simply sit and soak in the atmosphere. While the joint may often be full of conversation and games on TV, Geotz said it almost never feels crowded.
“There’s lots of people who are looking for a place that they can come to on Friday or Saturday night after work where they can actually get a seat,” she said.
“They can listen to live music and there’s no cover. They can have nice drinks. They can do those things to a point that they’re not stressed with feeling invaded by lots of other people.”
Kim Ambra is one of those customers. Her friends have made regular runs to the Dive Bar after discovering it two years ago.
“It’s just so personable,” Ambra said. “When you walk in, they know your name, they know exactly what you’re going to drink and they have it on the table before you even have to ask for it. You don’t get that in many places here.”
Charity work is also part of the bar’s culture. During the pandemic, it helped with a toy drive, gave free food to essential workers, gave gift cards to various businesses and sold milk, flour, cereal, toilet paper and other household necessities when people were looking for supplies.
This led to a Kindness in Business Award from Missouri Business Alert and Children’s Grove last October.
“Our philosophy in general is to do what’s right,” Geotz said. “I don’t care whether you believe in the good Lord or if you believe in karma, 100% it will always come back to you in a very positive way.”
Geotz said she plans to open a second dining establishment soon in Jefferson City, to be called the W on Dunklin.
“Unlike Columbia, which has a lot of local restaurants, Jefferson City does not,” she said. “There are some great opportunities to grow there and be part of that community.”