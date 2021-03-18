The deaths of Elvira Maxwell’s two sons in a 1989 shooting turned her world upside down.
It also inspired Maxwell to write plays to reach marginalized members of the community.
She is the owner of Maxwell Theatrical Self Image Inc., a nonprofit organization that casts troubled youth and others as characters in stage plays.
Rather than use professional actors, she searches for those who acted in high school or have an interest in theater.
“They had a passion for it; they just didn’t pursue it, and I like those kinds of people,” she said. “Those people you can teach.”
Maxwell Theatrical Self Image has produced at least 20 plays since 1999. Through the acting process, she shows kids with family troubles alternatives to life on the street.
She also owns another nonprofit, Maxwell Refuge Family Life Center. The center is a new way to work with at-risk youth and meet the needs of families at any level, she said. It offers counseling, mentoring, multiple classes and GED certification, among other services.
Maxwell received her first acting experience at the University of Houston, where she graduated in 1974. After a divorce the following year, she moved with her two boys to Denver in 1975 to be closer to family.
A friend in Denver had a radio show called “Gospel Extravaganza” and gave Maxwell a spotlight.
Needing a steady income, she began working with hair and eventually started her own salon, focusing on weaves and styles for the Black community.
After she founded an African American beauty school in Denver, she realized the climate in the city was unhealthy for her boys. She struggled to keep her business intact while trying to keep her sons out of trouble. Then, in 1989, her two boys were killed in a shooting.
“I was angry. I was real angry,” she said. “I kept going, but the anger was there.”
The case went to trial, but the killer was acquitted. She said she lived with grief for a long time, but the shooting of her boys would ultimately push her into a new field.
“The Holy Spirit woke me at 2:30 in the morning and told me to start writing, that my healing was going to come through my writing,” she said.
Faith pushed her to write her first play, “Lord Save My Family,” which loosely follows her own story.
Two young boys are attracted to the criminal world after their father walks out on them. The play ends with the death of their mother as retribution for their involvement in gang life.
Maxwell Theatrical Self Image Inc. was founded 10 years after her sons’ deaths, and Maxwell set up shop in Columbia in early 2019.
Money and family were behind the organization’s move. After her second husband had an accident while driving his truck home to Denver, funds were tight. Her family in Missouri needed her as well.
Meanwhile, her theatrical company wasn’t doing well. Actors were leaving productions during her last few years in Denver. On two occasions, they backed out of a play the day before the opening. Her grandson and niece both took on multiple roles so the show could go on.
Maxwell now wants to help those in situations similar to hers get access to the help they need.
Michael Chipman worked with Maxwell when he was younger. She would organize fundraising dinners and ask Chipman to play the piano in the background.
When his school band planned a trip to Europe and he couldn’t afford it, Maxwell helped him raise the money. She held a concert fundraiser while he performed, and they managed to raise the $600 he needed for the trip.
“She’s a beautiful spirit inside and out,” he said. “We’re so thankful. When she’s in a position of empowerment, she just uses it to help people.”
Sarena James also worked with Maxwell. James was a customer at her salon, where she said Maxwell always listened to her.
“She would always take the time to see you,” James said. “The young people there just felt like you could talk to her.”
Maxwell Refuge Family Life Center is just beginning its work with local churches, and Maxwell hopes to begin working with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia Police Department and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. She wants to achieve healthier relationships between those agencies and the communities they serve.
Maxwell is now writing an Easter production for the Second Missionary Baptist Church, although the pandemic has put it on hold.
Her upcoming theatrical production is called “Turning Bullies Into Positive Power.” She was inspired to write it after a 10-year-old girl in Denver died by suicide in 2017. Currently, The Hub in downtown Columbia is the setting for her auditions.
”I am a believer and truly know that if you don’t get the counseling and the help that you need, it will destroy you,” she said.