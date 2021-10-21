Before Prohibition, Michael Broker Sr. formulated a recipe for moonshine whiskey on a plot of land in Osage County.
Decades later, his son Mike Broker Jr. recorded the recipe, and with a few technological updates, that whiskey is now being sold across Jefferson City, Lohman and St. Louis by his children, who run Blacksmith Artisanal Spirits.
“It was on my bucket list to make the family recipe before I died,” Mike Broker Jr. said.
In 2011, his children got together and gave him a still for his 70th birthday. They started making whiskey from the family recipe and kept improving it. Those who tasted it seemed to like it.
“People kept saying, ‘Well that’s good stuff. You oughta sell it,’” Mike Broker Jr. said.
The name has a family history that dates back to the first Mike Broker:
“My dad was a blacksmith,” his son explained. “I grew up in a period of living off the land and making whatever you need.”
Today, Blacksmith Artisanal Spirits is operated by Mike Broker III and three of his five siblings. Mike and Russ Broker ferment, barrel and package the whiskey. John Broker works remotely designing labels, dealing with federal paperwork and bookkeeping, and their sister Leah is the company’s legal counsel.
The family distillery produces corn whiskey, bourbon whiskey, vodka and gin with various specialty brands, including two bicentennial bourbons, one for Cole County and another for the state of Missouri.
Blacksmith Distillery recently began creating custom labels for private events, in addition to selling make-your-own whiskey kits.
The distillery can produce 12 to 14 gallons of liquor per weekend, according to Mike Broker III. The key to that, he said, is prepping on Friday night when he and his brother head out to the distillery to start cleaning the equipment.
It takes about an hour to get the distillery ready to turn grain into alcohol for an array of spirits.
They start by sanitizing the equipment and filling two mash-tuns, the metal barrels where the grains are cooked to release the fermentable sugars.
After that, everything is ready for them when they get up at 5 a.m. the next day to turn on the mash tuns to heat water to cook the grain. After that, they go back to bed until 7 a.m. when they return to the distillery.
The grain cooks for six hours, and the two brothers then pump out the sugary liquid and start washing once again to get the mash tuns ready for the next day.
They fill two mash tuns each day, and the product goes into a fermenter where yeast is added to turn the sugars into the alcohol.
The liquid is distilled for most of the day until it concentrates the alcohol to 140 proof. Then it’s then watered down to 115 proof and put into small barrels to age and flavor. The rest of the day is spent cleaning and sanitizing once again.
“We tell people who ask, ‘What’s the most you do?’” Mike Broker III said. “Wash dishes, clean things, power wash.”
Blacksmith Artisanal Spirits has been a business for three years. Before that, it was simply a hobby the family enjoyed.
When they began making the family corn whiskey recipe and updating it for a modern still, they shared bottles with family and friends.
“Folks liked what we were doing and asked if they could buy it,” Russ Broker said. “We’re like, well, no, it’s just a hobby.”
Eventually they began to take it seriously, applied for a license and started selling the whiskey. As they progressed, they began to distill bourbon, vodka and gin to diversify their selections.
A small bar in Russellville was the first to stock the whiskey after Mike Broker III approached them. Another brother then reached out to friends who own bars, and those places agreed to sell it as well. The spirits are sold now in 34 locations, including the Hy-Vee in Jefferson City.
The Broker siblings are now looking toward expanding into more stores, perfecting their recipes and continuing to win awards. Mike Broker Jr. said he wants to pass the tradition of living off the land down to his children.
“It’s just a way of life,” he said. “We’re trying to preserve as much of the old ways as possible.”