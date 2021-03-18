Riley Arends and Morgan Pingel, along with their mother, Charlotte Smarr, opened Fringe Boutique in downtown Columbia just four years ago.
Arends and Pingel are the main owners of the Western-themed, high-end store that sells clothing, jewelry, belts, hats, sunglasses, children’s clothes and elaborate cowgirl boots.
The sisters decided to open a Western boutique for women because Columbia didn’t have outlets selling their favorite country-chic styles. They were tired of traveling to find what they liked.
“We often found ourselves driving to towns like Springfield and Kansas City to shop for country concerts and other big events,” Arends said. “We thought we really needed something like that here in Columbia. We wanted to bring that niche here.”
Both also wanted to follow the path of their parents, entrepreneurs in the construction business and other projects.
Their mother and silent business partner helped them open the boutique at 914 E. Broadway in 2017.
All three partners had to scout and pick the location first, as well as fully understand the Western clothing industry before taking the leap. It took about a year to get everything accomplished.
The owners believe the shop is a welcome addition to the downtown business scene because of the unusual ambience a customer encounters after walking through the front door.
Inside the store, a rustic cowhide carpet lies on the buffed wood floor. To the left hangs a row of jeans, and shirts and jackets are lined up on the right.
In the center, jewelry, accessories and scarves are carefully arranged on a set of tables. The back of the store holds the sales racks and a well-arranged display of cowgirl boots.
“Our biggest goal is to provide really great customer service since that is something very important to us,” Pingel said.
Fringe Boutique has also benefited the community by helping local charities since its opening. The shop has staged fashion shows for My Sister’s Circus to benefit True North, a domestic and sexual violence victim services program, for example. Because of the pandemic, the sisters were not able to hold as many charity events this year.
They also had to change the way the business operated in order to survive. Concentrating on the website and Facebook livestreaming has boosted their overall online presence and helped the business continue despite COVID-19.
Pingel and Arends graduated from Columbia College with business degrees five years apart. They now live a few miles from each other in Ashland. Both are married and expecting babies, one in March and the other in April.
They pride themselves on the hospitality they bring into their store, and they try to make the customers feel welcome.
“They always help me right when I walk in the door, and they are especially knowledgeable about the boots and all the sizes,” MU student Alyssa Frank said. “They are very quick to assist me and it makes it an enjoyable experience.”
Fringe Boutique distinguishes itself by not having the same clothing as department stores and stocking personalized attire.
Pingel and Arends say they are grateful to the community for supporting their shop.
“My sister and I are excited to continue using our creativity, and we hope to hold more events to promote Fringe in the future after the pandemic,” Pingel said.