In the last three decades, Chris Hayden has had at least three lives: It started with a stint in the military, followed by a lawn care and landscaping business, and finally, a pivot into music.
In his latest venture, Hayden manages a record label called StickZ with a pool of eight artists and three bands under contract. He also books bands for a hall in Jefferson City, which puts him in contact with nationally touring musicians.
About a year ago, he and a few friends decided to launch Sticky’s Cabana, an open-air venue with a stage, a bar and plans to ultimately serve food.
“It’s a venue where we all wanted to be able to have a good time and listen to some good live music,” co-owner Jared Thompson said.
Hayden credits his military experience as the foundation for his serious business decisions later on.
“I was capable of rationalizing with myself to get out of lawn and landscaping and get into something a little easier for me but that was still able to challenge me mentally,” he said.
When Hayden graduated from high school in Jefferson City in the mid ‘90s, a decision to join the Army was clarified by his family’s legacy.
His grandfather served in the military during World War II, and his father was deployed to Vietnam in the ‘70s, so Hayden was ready to serve the country.
“I was still at the phase where you want to go out and party with your friends, but at the same time, I knew that I had responsibilities that I had to start doing,” he said.
The decision became less complicated when a number of friends also signed up for military service at the same time.
When he was 18, Hayden started basic training in 1994 at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he remained for his advanced infantry training. His job was welding tank tracks, which he said was essential, even if it wasn’t glamorous.
In 1995, he was sent to Bosnia for five months on a policing mission. During that period, he was also able to travel around the globe and catch a Metallica-ACDC concert in Australia, a memorable highlight for him.
Hayden ended his military service in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Hood, Texas.
Once that career ended, Hayden decided to attend Kentucky Community and Technical College, where he earned a two-year degree in welding. This gave him a chance to find work as a welder for small companies in Columbia for a few years.
Not sold on a long-term career in welding, however, he began working with a landscape company and quickly moved up the ladder.
Before he knew it, he was general manager, with 23 employees and several crews working under him. After six years with that company, he realized it was time to venture out on his own.
“I got tired of making him money and figured out that I could make myself money,” he said.
Learning discipline and time management in the military gave him the skills to start a lawn care and landscaping business called Amazing Grass. He started working alone, but at the peak of the company’s growth, he said 14 people were working for him.
He made the conscious decision to steer away from commercial properties in order to keep his operations smaller, more manageable and customer focused.
“I wanted to stay with residential because I wanted to keep a connection with the customer,” Hayden said. “Communication is the key in that business.”
Sixteen years after he started the company, he hit another crossroads and decided to sell Amazing Grass.
“I got tired of working in the heat,” he said.
Then, in 2018, a friend from Jefferson City asked him to manage a country-western band. Before long, they had become the No. 1 country music band in a tri-state area, Hayden said.
But as bands tend to do, “things fell apart,” he said.
That brief experience, however, piqued Hayden’s interest in music and prompted him to acquire the StickZ record label and seek out promising artists to represent. Later, he and a group of friends teamed up to put together their own stage so central Missouri would have a laid-back concert venue.
“I’m willing to give everyone a chance,” Hayden said. “If they’re not scared to get on stage and sing, I’m not scared to give them a shot.”