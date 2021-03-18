What started as a love for homemade popcorn made in the kitchen has turned into a mid-Missouri business operation. Brooke Bartlett is the owner and operator of GoPo Gourmet Popcorn Bar.
GoPo Gourmet Popcorn has one in-store location in Fulton, as well as an online presence, with various social media accounts and a robust website.
GoPo is a mashup of Gourmet Popcorn, Bartlett said.
The Fulton store sells fresh popcorn, preservative-free popcorn, glass popcorn bowls and a variety of coffee options.
The store is known for its flavors, including cheddar cheese powder, Lutz’s BBQ sauce, dark chocolate sea salt, crushed Oreos and more.
The coffee station includes iced, hot decaf and regular coffee, lattes and cold brews with an assortment of cream flavorings.
There is also a COVID-friendly popcorn sampling station, and plenty of signs to keep customers safe. GoPo also has more than 400 board games on the shelves.
Bartlett had an event-planning business fall through before she married and started the popcorn brand with her husband, Nick.
“I couldn’t get a loan, and I didn’t understand what it was, how you made money, what did they get to keep and what was the capital,” she said.
She graduated from MU with a major in strategic communication and always saw herself as a businesswoman. After working at the Mizzou Alumni Association for several years, she grew tired of the 8-to-5 workday and decided she wanted to start a business.
“My husband loves to make popcorn, and our friend told us to start a popcorn business. I thought this was a dumb idea because I didn’t know where to start and I wasn’t planning on selling popcorn for a living,” she said.
Her husband continued making popcorn out of their kitchen, but they couldn’t sell out of their house until they owned and paid for a commercial kitchen.
Early on, Bartlett said she didn’t appreciate how messy it was and wanted it out of her own home. Opening the popcorn business was the couple’s first big venture together.
To find a kitchen, the Bartletts called around until B&B Bagels agreed to open their kitchen at night. The Bartletts tested their products for almost two years and began making flavors that are still available today.
Eventually, they ran out of kitchen space at B&B Bagels and learned about a space called Plume with a commercial-use kitchen, which they used for six months.
Watching their progress, the Plume owner told them they had the potential to sell their popcorn to supermarkets. But after considering the idea, they decided they preferred a shop atmosphere instead.
They rented another kitchen that was within their budget, and their customer base grew. That confirmed the success of their idea, so they bought a larger space to settle their business at 525 Court St. in Fulton.
The Bartletts spent nine months renovating the interior and opened the popcorn bar in 2019. Today, they have 10 part-time employees and are the only full-time workers. Nick Bartlett works behind the counter and makes the popcorn. His wife handles the business and marketing side.
Since opening a year ago, GoPo Gourmet Popcorn has been hired to cater events for State Farm, Dollar General, EquipmentShare and other companies.
Maggie Sessler, a frequent customer and family friend, said, “What sets this place apart is the variety. They always have new popcorn flavors coming in that I’ve never even heard of before.”
Sessler said she loves the family-oriented, personal experience. She believes this kind of business is unusual for a small town like Fulton, one reason why it has become successful.
The Bartletts now have a son and are expecting another child in April. They especially love that they moved both their family and their business to Fulton, a smaller town with a more immediate community.
“I think Fulton is a real hidden gem. I really would like to see Fulton thrive over the next five years. I think it definitely can,” Brooke Bartlett said.