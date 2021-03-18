Erika McCray opened the doors to her own hair salon in February 2014. Located on Vandiver Drive in Columbia, Hair Spectrum has been providing a friendly, laid-back space for customers to have their hair styled since it opened.
McCray, owner and stylist at Hair Spectrum, works with two other stylists who lease work spaces in the salon. Together they offer a wide range of services to Hair Spectrum customers.
These include haircuts, hair colorings, perms and updos. A typical work day consists primarily of cuts and colorings, McCray said. .
“I think the only thing that we don’t really emphasize on is braiding and things like that,” she said.
Ten years ago McCray dreamed of owning a business. Back then, she was working as a bartender in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hoping one day to open her own bar and grill .
As fate would have it, though, McCray would discover her true calling elsewhere. One of her co-workers worked as a recruiter for the salon chain Cost Cutters and found that McCray had a natural talent for hair styling.
Taking her co-worker’s advice, McCray enrolled in Capri College, a beauty school in Cedar Rapids. Thirteen months later, she graduated and began her hair-styling career with Cost Cutters.
McCray would eventually move to Columbia after feeling the need for a change of scenery and was able to get a job with the Cost Cutters in Columbia.
While working there, an irresistible opportunity arose. The owner of another salon was looking to sell her space.
Leaping at the chance to run her own salon, McCray struck a deal with the owner. McCray lacked the funds to pay for the salon and couldn’t get a loan from the bank. So in exchange for paying the asking price, the former owner extended a loan for McCray to purchase the salon.
Her approach to running the salon is offbeat. She does not advertise, and the salon has no set business hours.
Hair Spectrum is open Tuesday through Saturday, but the stylists’ work schedules are determined by appointments they make with their clients.
In turn, these appointments are determined by the personal schedules of both client and stylist. But, possibly, what separates McCray’s approach is her philosophy about competing with other salons.
She acknowledges taht there is inherent competition among them, but she does not try to compete. She sees her business as a competition against herself.
McCray also believes Hair Spectrum is different from other salons because of the relationships the stylists have with their customers. The best thing about the business is that it feels like a family, she said.
“We’ve carried these clients for numerous years,” she said. The close, lasting relationships she and the stylists have cultivated over the years have led to them view their clientele as family members. The stylists even refer to certain clients as an aunt, uncle, grandma or grandpa.
This sentiment was echoed by Ragan Seina, a third-generation stylist who works at the salon.
“We just make everybody feel at home when they come in,” Seina said.
Before working at Hair Spectrum, Seina was a co-worker of McCray’s at Cost Cutters, as well as her hair stylist.
Senia was not the only person to leave Cost Cutters for Hair Spectrum. Cindy Mutrux , a Columbia resident and owner of Mutrux Automotive , followed both Seina and McCray to Hair Spectrum from Cost Cutters.
Mutrux has a friendship with all three of the salon’s stylists and relates to them as a fellow business owner. Mutrux also expressed reverence for their personal service and ability to recognize when changes should be adapted to a client’s style.
“They are a hidden treasure of Columbia,” Mutrux said.
Like most businesses, Hair Spectrum was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point the salon closed, and McCray took a job at a pizza restaurant to help pay the bills. But she also took the opportunity to remodel the salon .
There are no big plans for the future of Hair Spectrum. McCray said the only plan she has for her salon’s future is to remain open.
“I’m not going to franchise out, I’m not going to become a corporation. I’m not going to do anything like that,” McCray said. “Just keeping her open.”