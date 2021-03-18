Hockman Interiors had humble beginnings.
The design business began as a 10-by-10-foot booth in the Marketplace, a space on Business Loop, where owner Sherry Hockman sold home decor and design.
Today, Hockman Interiors is an extensive store of its own, with 8,500 square feet of luxury furniture and a team of eight interior designers who can help turn a client’s vision into reality.
The store at 601 Business Loop 70 W. sells quality, trendy furniture. The storefront is also filled with other home decor items, including rugs, art and accessories.
On the other side of the business, the team of designers takes into consideration the needs and vision of their clients, including their budget and available space to work with those who want a more hands-on experience.
“The bread and butter of our business is that, unlike big box stores, you walk in and we have designers ready to pull a color palette for you,” Hockman said. “What we add that is so special is the designer touch.”
Client Lindsey Drinkwitz described her experience working with Hockman fondly.
“Sherry wants what is best for you and your house,” Drinkwitz said. “Sherry came into my house and did a walk-through. I told her what my vision was and she gathered ideas to present to me and we chose from those ideas.”
Drinkwitz shopped off the floor of the store and worked with Hockman to custom order things to fit the vision.
“We did a few custom-order pieces like dining room chairs and fabrics for some pillows, but other than that most things came straight from her store,” Drinkwitz said.
There is no typical day at the office for Hockman. One day she will help a client pick out carpet, and the next she might be out doing the heavy lifting.
“I love having something different to do every day,” Hockman said. “Yesterday a truck pulled into the dock to unload furniture, and I was out there in my outfit with my nails as a dock worker ready to unload.”
She and her employees see themselves as a team working together to achieve a common goal.
“We are a team and a family,” she said. “We love each other and support each other well.”
Diana Yao has worked at Hockman Interiors for over a year. She primarily works as a merchandiser, helping with the store’s inventory. She said she loves working for Hockman and being a part of her team.
“Sherry is good at what she does,” Yao said. “I respect and admire her for that.”