Kelsey Raymond has always had an eye for business.
In college, she and one of her friends started a marketing company.
“We basically made ourselves walking advertisements for a week,” Raymond said.
That business eventually grew and gave her enough experience to become CEO of Influence & Co., a company that uses custom content marketing software to write, publish and analyze material for clients all in one place.
“This is what sets us apart,” Raymond said. “We’re always results-based, focusing on how each company we work with can improve and grow.”
Influence & Co. caters to a wide range of businesses.
“We’ve worked with clients as big as Google, Facebook and Hallmark. And we’ve worked with super small clients that you’ve probably never heard of. So kind of all across the board,” Raymond explained.
She has 50 employees, most of them women, and Raymond said she owes the company’s success to them.
“I like to hire people smarter than me,” she said. “It’s not just me leading the company. There are so many other amazing women around.”
Like many companies, Influence & Co. was not immune to COVID-19. The business lost around 40% of its revenue within a 30-day period. That resulted in budget cuts and eventual layoffs.
“It was one the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she said.
It was a dark spot on a company that had previously seen so much light. But Raymond decided to try to look on the bright side, seeking ways to help large companies shift their set-in-stone marketing strategies.
“We’ve seen clients that normally invest in conferences and other things that are no longer feasible shift part of that spend to online marketing,” she said. “We want to show them that they can still get measurable results from content marketing.”
In 2011, Raymond was an inspirational business student at MU and a member of a startup co-working space in Columbia.
“My boss at the time came to me and said, ‘I have this idea for something that is in the marketing or PR world,’” she said. “I don’t have time to work on it, but why don’t you try and work on it.”
Fast forward, and today, Influence & Co. has earned a number of awards, including Forbes: 30 Under 30 in Marketing & Advertising in 2016; Inc. Best Workplaces in 2017; St. Louis’ Largest Women-Owned Businesses in 2019; and Missouri’s Small Business Person of the year in 2020.
“Every morning we meet up on Zoom to talk about what the game plan for the day is going to be,” said Jasmine Serrano, a content strategist at Influence & Co. “Then we normally break into groups where we’ll focus more on specific clients that we’re each assigned to.”
Serrano goes on to explain how everyone at the company has a wide variety of jobs that range from posting on websites blogs to creating content specifically for a client.
After 10 years, Raymond said she is excited for the future, watching her company continue to grow as well as seeing her employees succeed and thrive.
“It makes me so excited thinking about the future and how much better we can become just seeing the progress we’ve made,” she said.