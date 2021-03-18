Jasmine Buckner began her cleaning business in 2017 for one reason: her children.
After spending 13 years in the hotel industry working as an executive housekeeper , Buckner decided she was missing out on valuable time with her two girls.
“It was a very demanding job,” Buckner said. “I was missing out on a lot of my kid’s functions … and it was starting to weigh me down.”
Buckner put in her two-weeks’ notice and started Jazz It Up Cleaning, taking a leap of faith that the business would be successful.
She believes her efficiency and diligence sets her apart from the competition. She realized that in the hotel business, she had to clean an entire room in less than 30 minutes, and she could apply those skills to her own business.
Growing up, Buckner’s family also stressed the importance of keeping tidy.
“I’m very big on polishing chrome and shining things because I’ve learned in the hotel business that if that chrome isn’t shining, I know that the tubs are going to be dirty,” she said.
Right now, Jazz it Up Cleaning serves six homes on a regular basis, traveling as far as Jefferson City. The service specializes in the everyday, inconvenient cleaning like tidying up bathrooms, dusting hard-to-reach places and vacuuming.
Recently, she began cleaning a few commercial businesses in Boone County, including Campus Lodge Apartments in Columbia. Her company’s biggest commercial job to date, she was cleaning at least 60 units at one point. Now, Buckner hopes to expand her commercial footprint.
Although she is the face of her business, she relies on six other employees, who all must pass a background check.
To help start the business, Buckner relied on help from the nonprofit, the REDI Innovation Hub, which fosters economic growth in the Columbia area. The service has helped with exposure meetings and has given her the resources to secure a government contract.
“Every government building has to be cleaned, so, you don’t think of a ‘big government contract’ and commercial cleaners being a pair,” said Jay Sparks, the entrepreneurship program coordinator at REDI about the government contracts.
“But [government buildings] reach out with a bid out for cleaners. So, it’s one way to associate a cleaning business with these government contracts.”
Owning a cleaning service full time has presented a number of challenges. Buckner has struggled to manage the books, keep track of contracts and be an efficient leader to her employees.
“The unknown is the scary part,” Buckner said. “I have two children. So, I had no choice but to make it.”
Eventually, her business has begun to prosper through word of mouth and online business reviews.
“It’s just natural to me since I’ve been in the hotel business for so long,” Buckner said. She considers herself “a cleaning specialist.”
The pandemic has affected her business, as it has for so many small businesses in America. Recently, it has begun to pick up. But last spring, she said, “it was a complete halt. It was horrible. No work. Loss of income.”
Buckner’s typical workday begins at 9 a.m., when she sanitizes the bathrooms in a home. She will then move to the bedrooms, then the living room area, and finally the kitchen.
She said she spends most of her time cleaning bathrooms and kitchens but “everything else is pretty much smooth sailing.”
While Buckner believes that anyone can learn how to thoroughly clean, there is an acquired knowledge that comes with practice.
“I think [cleaning] is a science first because it’s knowing the right chemicals that work,” she said. “Knowing how long or what to spray first, or where to work first so you can be most efficient.”
“The art comes in with getting a tub clean that other people have tried to clean. People will be like, ‘Man, I’ve had people come in and clean this up the times and you’re the only person to get this done,” Buckner said.
As a business owner and a woman of color, Buckner holds true to the idea of “trial and error,” keeping her head up, and never giving up.
“Being in this business — being black and a minority — it’s hard,” she said. “We have to work a little harder than most.”
She said she has experienced racial microaggressions, once after she got a bid from a commercial property,.
“The reason my logo looks the way it does,” she said pointing to her T-shirt that shows a cartoon-style white woman wearing a green apron. “A white face gets more attention than a Black face.”
Buckner’s advice for budding business owners? “You will be told ‘no’ 90 times. You’ll get discouraged 90 times. Don’t give up. Keep on hitting.”