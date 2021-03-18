At 18, Jennifer Brunholtz was given a film camera that her grandmother bought when her daughter was pregnant. She began taking photos of her new granddaughter from the moment she was born.
Brunholtz grew up with a camera following her around, and she ultimately used the same camera to take her own photographs.
She now has a studio that specializes in boudoir photos, an intimate genre of photography intended to make the model feel beautiful and empowered.
“I really just like the building of confidence, and I truly, honestly believe that everybody is beautiful,” she said.
Not everyone is aware of their beauty, she said, but a carefully arranged photograph can be proof.
“I just really love whenever you take photos of people, and you know how to pose them so that it’s flattering,” she said. “They can really see that, ‘Oh, no, I am beautiful; I just need to see [myself in] a different light.’”
Because of pandemic restrictions, much of Brunholtz’s work is accomplished on the computer in her home office, but she also has a studio in downtown Columbia to practice and create promos.
The first thing she does on the morning of a shoot is drink coffee and meet with a makeup artist to create a plan for the photos. When the client arrives, they fix hair and makeup and talk through outfit choices.
The shoots range in length, depending on a client’s preferences. Brunholtz edits the photos before the client returns in two weeks when they place an order.
Her interest in boudoir photography began after an internship in 2015 that helped her learn about lighting, posing and other important skills she now adapts to her business, Jennifer Brunholtz Photography.
She said she likes the personal aspects of boudoir photography, as well as the empowerment she can bring to those who participate.
Brunholtz started taking photos full time in 2019 after leaving a job in health care. She decided to try travel photography that year but was forced to return home the following March after pandemic lockdowns were imposed.
Brunholtz spent most of 2020 searching for a studio and taking classes in marketing and the details of boudoir photography. She said she has discovered she likes the freedom and independence that comes with being a photographer and running her own business.
She grew up in a small town in Missouri through high school. When she left at 18 with her grandmother’s camera, she was determined to learn how to use it and start documenting the world around her. She worked a few jobs while taking pictures as a hobby before going full time.
One of her previous jobs was as a production operator at 3M. A coworker, Samantha Swiecicki, became a regular client of her photography business.
“She’s definitely grown as a photographer,” Swiecicki said. “It’s neat to see somebody be able to [make] their job also be their hobby.”
Swiecicki says she is her go-to when she needs pictures. Brunholtz has taken photos of her wedding, as well as family and boudoir photos.
Brunholtz’s husband, Matthew Brunholtz, has been present since the start of her journey toward a career in photography and said he has noticed an increase in her confidence since the beginning.
“It’s been exciting, it’s been interesting,” he said.
“We’ve had a lot of stuff that we’ve had to kind of learn along the way because she’s just [been] figuring out [how everything works] over the years. But it’s been really exciting and really fun.”
Because of the pandemic, Brunholtz is waiting to get her studio up and running. The ultimate goal is to start taking photographs again full time later this year.
“I really believe that having women business owners is very important — women and minorities and people that aren’t usually in the game for running a huge business,” she said.
“I think it’s really important to show that, if you work hard and take risks, you can do it.”