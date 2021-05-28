It all began with a trip to Las Vegas.
In 2017, Lorie Lofquist visited the city for her 40th birthday. While there, she wanted to try something new. She chose axe throwing.
From the moment she tried it, she says she absolutely loved it.
“I was a natural at it,” she said. “There was nothing like it in the St. Louis area at the time, so when we got back from Las Vegas, I had a business plan ready within a month. About three months later, we opened.”
The Axe House at 3900 Peachtree Drive in Columbia was originally based in St. Louis. She owns a second venue in St. Louis, as well as venues in Ohio and Maryland.
At the Axe House, customers throw a variety of weaponry, from basic axes to the more advanced ninja stars, throwing cards and knives at wooden targets. But first, they are trained by axe masters to use proper techniques and throw safely.
“The training essentially goes over proper throwing technique, so the axe will rotate one time and land a blow,” said Lofquist, who joined the U.S. Army just out of high school and served for six years.
“We train people to throw two-handed, and if they succeed at landing it that way, then we show them some trick shots.”
Beginners always start with basic axes. Customers who are successful doing that can learn more skilled techniques and use more advanced tools.
“Ninja stars and throwing cards and throwing knives are a little more challenging because they are smaller,” Lofquist said. “You have to make sure you throw them vertically so they land in the wood correctly. If you throw them sideways, you’re cutting across multiple layers of grain and it won’t stick.”
The Axe House also serves as a hang-out spot with a “sports-bar” feel to it, although the business is BYOB — bring your own beer. It’s a safe spot where people can do something fun and unusual, she said.
A typical day at the Axe House can vary depending on the day of the week, and online reservations are required.
It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, essentially for rotational reserved axe throwing sessions. Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon Saturdays and Sundays, parties arrive in 30-minute intervals for the sessions.
The business is closed Monday and Tuesday for board maintenance. Because the targets wear out over time, regular board maintenance ensures that every customer has a proper experience.
Lofquist grew up in Columbia, graduated from Hickman High School and left for military service almost immediately. Her grandfather, now 96, served in World War II and was present on D-Day.
“He’s an amazing guy,” Lofquist said. “He still drives his truck, lives on his own and works 20 hours a week. He has an amazing work ethic, and I wanted to emulate him.”
Serving in the Army from 1994 to 2000, she was a supply and chemical sergeant, managing guns and ammunition. Her primary duties were in the Third Ordnance in Springfield, a branch of the Armed Forces dealing with the supply and storage of weapons, ammunition and related equipment.
She took care of the general welfare of the soldiers beneath her, ordering their rations, equipment and uniforms and ensuring they had proper gear.
“There were only three ordnance units in the U.S., so when something happened like Afghanistan or Iraq, one of the three units had to be there because all soldiers needed bullets,” she said.
”Fortunately, I did not have to go. My last call was Bosnia, but we ended up not having to go because the conflict was resolved.”
Seventeen years after she retired from the military, she opened an Axe House, first in St. Louis and then in Columbia.
“Columbia was at the forefront of my mind because it’s a college town. It was on the radar from the start,” Lofquist said.
After searching for empty spots in 2018, she stumbled on an abandoned Blockbuster outlet that had been vacant since it closed. It was the perfect size and location, she said, so she jumped on it.
Since opening its doors, the place has appealed to both students and locals.
“We thought it would appeal to Mizzou students, but our highest population is actually townies,” she said. “That was really a shock to us.”
Members of sororities and fraternities are also a frequent visitors. They often conduct their Dad Days and other events there, Lofquist said.
Patty Fitzgerald, a regular at the Axe House and competitive axe thrower, said one of the best things about this business is the welcoming, lively environment.
“Their staff is amazing,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve never not had a cheerful face or a helpful staff member. It’s definitely a lively and upbeat environment.”
Jacob Stocking, an employee since November 2018, agreed.
“I love working here,” he said. “The environment is definitely upbeat and fun, and I would recommend it to anyone.”
With two locations in St.Louis, one in Columbia and others in Cleveland and Annapolis, Maryland, it’s fair to say that axe throwing has been a successful business model for Lofquist..
But the pandemic has put further expansion on hold.
“We probably won’t have any more expansions for the next two to three years,” Lofquist said, “but it is definitely a possibility in the future.”