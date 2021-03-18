After suffering from long-term illnesses and a respiratory disease caused by an unclean apartment, Teresa Crews resolved that no one should live in a polluted environment.
“Everyone should feel safe in their home,” Crews said. She and her husband opened Maid EZ Cleaning in 2017 as a full-service business.
“You never know what you are capable of doing until you do it,” she said.
Teresa and Tony Crews provide complete cleaning services in cities and towns across the state. They visit potential clients and give estimates, then begin a full top-to-bottom cleaning of the space
The team cleans residential quarters, real estate properties and construction spaces. Maid EZ services cover everything from cleaning floors and carpets to ovens, stoves, sinks and drains, pressure washing and more.
Maid EZ also performs detail work on screws and door frames, changes light bulbs and can touch up scarred or chipped paint. Crews said she has even washed dishes and mowed the lawn at a client’s home. The company offers same-day services.
“We’ll take care of you,” Teresa Crews said. “We don’t do that’ is not something we say. We’re a one-stop shop.”
Aside from full-location cleanings, Maid EZ also contracts commercial services, such as cleaning hotels and windows at the Columbia Mall. Crews and her husband have employed up to 20, but during the pandemic they have pared down to a two-person team.
Teresa Crews takes care of the business side of Maid EZ, but she prefers to be out in the field. She insists that her team is punctual and said they won’t leave a location until everyone, especially the customer, is satisfied.
“It’s about helping one another,” she said. “We won’t leave until the job is done.”
To guide her in the beginning, Crews sought out business mentors in Columbia, and in 2017 she was a recipient of the Columbia Daily Tribune’s Women in Business Award.
Crews has led Maid EZ’s expansion into real estate property cleanings and final construction cleanings, and she hopes to continue to grow within these industries. She has no intention of outgrowing residential services, though.
“My clients are like family,” she said.
She has plans to add staff positions and take on more construction and commercial jobs while maintaining residential services, part of her dedication to serving residents and commercial properties.
“I’ve never met a stranger,” Crews said. “I’ll tell you that.”