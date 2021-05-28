When Marty Pickering retired from the Army in 2009 after serving a full 20 years, he could not have predicted what would come next.
His wife called to tell him she had been laid off, which was not the news he hoped to hear.
But it was a wake-up call.
“One of the things you do in the military is adjust and overcome anything that comes your way,” Pickering said.
He decided he never wanted to be laid off if a business downsized, so he started his own.
In November 2009, Pickering founded DINPAK LLC, a wholesale distributor and reseller of products that represent sales for different manufacturers.
The company specializes in packaging and kitchen personal protective equipment, including hairnets and gloves. It has offices in Chicago and Jefferson City.
Pickering didn’t want to do what many other companies like his do, which is focus on buying millions of dollars worth of inventory to sell. He studied major corporations and based his company on downsizing strategies.
“I tried to be very smart in how I structured my company,” he said.
He eventually decided to have his employees work on flex schedules. Pickering works from home and said he can travel and talk to customers across the country without worrying about a large warehouse or office space.
A typical day for Pickering means checking his email to make sure everything is going smoothly and to field any problems, connecting with customers who placed orders and contacting prospective buyers.
While the pandemic has made it difficult for Pickering to meet physically with new customers, he’s been able to conduct phone interviews and Zoom meetings and reach them through social media.
These were all skills he learned as an Army recruiter, Pickering said.
“I think there’s some great life skills that people develop in the military,” he said.
Pickering said his day never actually ends. An emergency phone call may come in at 8 p.m., and he’s on the line to take it.
When he started his company 12 years ago, he was an independent sales representative who worked to get commissions. On his very first phone call, he said he sold a truckload of products.
That eventually evolved into reselling online, but he didn’t want to continue to do that. He shifted to direct sales and bought a truck to take products directly to customers.
Finally, the company evolved into what it is now with a focus on packaging and kitchen PPE, along with developing some of its own products.
Of course, like many others, he has felt the impact of the pandemic. Because he sold PPE, he needed to tell customers when he lost a reliable source of supplies.
Other opportunities, however, emerged. An airline business worked with him to buy foot-operated hand sanitizing stations, for example.
The flexible nature of his business has allowed him to adapt, he said.
“You try to always think ahead, predict anything that can get in the way of them doing business,” he said. “It’s also about following up with your customers, finding out if they have anything that they need.”
His military background prepared him for stress. Pickering took part in Operation Desert Storm in 1990 and said he experienced close combat — one of the most influential moments in his life.
“It made me appreciate the small things in life,” he said.
He also worked with refugees in Guantanamo Bay, helping them transition back to the U.S. His favorite assignment was in Alaska, where he worked in brutal weather conditions but was surrounded by natural beauty.
After his wife, Roseanne Pickering, was laid off, she joined him as his only other employee, managing books and the mail for their company. She said she appreciates his military service and can see how it helped shape him into the businessman he is today.
“Marty is an exceptionally good salesman. He learned how to sell by being a recruiter in the Army,” she said. “The sense of brotherhood doesn’t end when you take off the uniform — it’s always there.”
Mike Wielgopolan, owner of T.G. foods, has worked with Pickering for almost nine years.
“I just found as a small business owner and Marty being the same, his attention to detail was on par with us,” Wielgopolan said. “I think if something happens he’s always going to give it to me straight.”
Pickering isn’t quite sure what the future of DINPAK holds, but he’s looking forward to expanding. When he decides to step away from the business, he wants to sell it. Until then, he said he wants to continue what he’s doing and look for ways to improve.
“Part of the whole challenge is putting that first step forward and talking to someone,” he said.