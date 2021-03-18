Every day, Moon Yoga owner Amber Treece walks into the studio, makes sure everything is in order and starts the diffusers.
She wants to give her customers a comfortable, pleasant experience from the moment they arrive.
But it’s her experience with the students that keeps her coming back.
“It’s just really easy to be in and come back to [the studio],” Treece said. “You just want to be around these people.”
The studio teaches Vinyasa yoga, where movement follows breathing and achieves a seamless experience. All of the yoga classes follow this style, although they vary in tempo, from slow and deliberate to fast and upbeat.
Moon Yoga also offers a meditation class and a yin class, both focused on relaxing and helping to release tension.
A typical week at Moon Yoga includes nearly two dozen classes, starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on some days and ending as late as 9 p.m., depending on the daily schedule. Packages are offered, from an unlimited monthly membership for $120 to plans for a set number of classes costing $50 to $100.
On days she teaches, Treece will arrive half an hour early to get the building ready. She will teach a class and stay about half an hour afterward. She also comes in for a few hours on days she doesn’t teach to clean and do miscellaneous computer tasks.
Moon Yoga started in 2018 with pop-up classes around town, mainly for donations.
After about a year, Treece wanted to move into a physical building to teach Vinyasa. She said she feels lucky to have been given the opportunity to open her own studio.
“Doors kept opening for me to open this place. And I was like ‘OK, I’m gonna go for it,’” Treece said.
Before becoming a yoga instructor, she was a masseuse, but she was left looking for something else to help her take care of people.
At one point, she packed up and left Missouri for Arizona to learn how to teach yoga.
Returning to Columbia with her knowledge, she began to teach at Yoga Sol, but she wanted to concentrate on Vinyasa yoga.
Not wanting “to step on anyone’s toes,” she waited. But when she was sure that Vinyasa was needed in the Columbia community, she started Moon Yoga and hasn’t looked back.
Katie Brueggemann is one of the students at Moon Yoga. She does the practice to help loosen and relax her body.
To Brueggemann, the studio is also a place to “check your mindfulness” and “hit [the] reset button of letting go all of your stresses and worries.”
From the beginning, Brueggemann knew Moon Yoga was the studio for her.
“I instantly fell in love,” she said. “The atmosphere is great. The instructors are amazing.”
As for the future of the business, Treece hopes to continue to manage a place free of worry, where students such as Brueggemann can practice yoga.
“I just want to keep growing and keep being a space for people to come feel safe and happy and relaxed,” she said.
Even if Moon Yoga were to shut its doors, she said she would continue to teach; it’s her passion.
“There’s a little bit of a high that you feel when you are leaving a yoga class,” Treece said. “You just feel so good.”
Overall, she just wants to give her students a place to be relaxed and comfortable.
“It’s just that type of business where you let people feel good in a world where it almost feels wrong to do something for yourself,” she said.