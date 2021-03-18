What started as a routine trip to buy shirts for her daughter ended with Megan Judy taking a massive leap of faith and starting a small business.
“I was so angry because I could not find anything for a little girl at the time,” Judy said.
When she and her husband, Cliff, left that day, they brainstormed ideas for a store where strong role models and messages would be printed on clothing for girls. That’s how MyTurn began.
MyTurn is a clothing brand that offers shirts for girls with positive messages and images of role models with notable careers.
What are called “MyTurn Kids” include an astronaut named Astrid, Clara the chemist, Evie the engineer, Pilar the pilot, Fiona the firefighter, Rosa the elected official, Cecilia the CEO, Frankie the farmer and Ida B. Wells, investigative journalist.
While most of the MyTurn Kids don’t represent actual figures, the investigative journalist is based on the legendary writer and activist Ida B. Wells and has perhaps been the most successful.
“We actually partnered with the Ida B. Wells Memorial Foundation to use her likeness and her image,” Judy said. “A portion of the sales go to the foundation.”
The image gained national attention after social media learned about MyTurn and what it was trying to accomplish.
“We ended up having to place a new order of Ida shirts because we didn’t have enough inventory to handle all these orders that came in,” Judy said.
She and her husband do not have backgrounds in business, which made a clothing brand seem out of reach, but they are in the news business. She is the morning anchor for KOMU, and he is the channel manager of programming for Newsy in Columbia.
What they may lack in business knowledge is compensated by their knowledge as journalists, they say.
“We go at everything with such a research-based mentality,” Megan Judy said.
That mentality led them to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where they looked for jobs with the lowest representation among women. One of the biggest goals of MyTurn is to be inclusive for girls of all backgrounds.
“I mean, we could have created a million MyTurn girls, but we had to cut it off at some point,” Judy said. “We tried to make them with different hair colors, racially diverse and different personalities.”
Parents in the Columbia community say MyTurn offers an opportunity to promote a powerful message.
“We really love the message of the company,” Jill Williams said.
She said she likes the way MyTurn differs from anything she has really seen on the market.
“MyTurn is a little different, where the figures are little girls that are going to grow up to be great things [not specific historical people],” Williams said.
Right now, the Judys are still growing their business. They say they can have a month of no activity, and then, all of a sudden, things pick up with no warning.
When things speed up, Judy said it’s all hands on deck in the household because nearly the entire business is still managed within the family.
“You know, like when we got giant shipments, and my mom would help fold and organize,” Judy said. “We do all the folding and organizing and all that stuff, and my son Cooper helped when we had big orders to fill.”
The key is being able to play off one another, Cliff Judy said.
“It’s like any good team,” he said. “We make decisions together, but we also know each other’s strengths and try to take advantage of those. And Megan has a lot of strengths.”
While the Judys say they are happy with the success of MyTurn so far and love being able to promote positive messages, they do have an end goal.
“I can’t wait for things to no longer be the first — like it’s the first woman to do this,” Megan Judy said. “Wouldn’t it be great if that was not even necessary any more?”