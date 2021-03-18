When she was 6, Kit Price would ride in the back of her father’s van while he drove the diaper route for his laundry business.
Price recalls the crackling of the AM radio in the van with the sound of talk shows and Cardinals games. “Whenever we weren’t at school, we were with him,” she said.
When she was 15, she worked one summer for her parents and decided at the time that the laundry business was not for her.
“I swore I would never come back,” Price said. “Swore.”
She said she managed pools, staying far away from the laundry business for the next 10 years, until she graduated from college and became a teacher.
Price taught at Jefferson Middle School for two years before personal experience on the job changed her direction.
“I learned how the administration works and how tied they are when you have problems with kids in a home,” Price said. “I just decided at that point, if I was going to work this hard, then I was going to do something where I could make a difference.”
Her great-grandmother and great-uncle had started in the diaper rental business in 1952. Price’s father, Robert “Bucky” Smith, started a uniform laundry business after graduating from high school.
In 1978 he bought Robinson’s Cleaners in Columbia, which had been a local dry-cleaner for over 125 years.
Price and her brother, Casey Smith, approached their father in 1996 and asked to buy it. “My dad was like, ‘you guys are crazy!’ because it’s a hard business,” she said.
Not at all deterred, the two decided to go through with the purchase.
Price and Smith are now the third-generation owners of Robinson’s Cleaners.
The business offers retail dry cleaning and laundry services in Columbia and Jefferson City. Anyone can come to one of its four locations and drop off clothing to be cleaned.
Additionally, the business offers a laundry pick-up and delivery service.
“During the mess of COVID, there was great need for that,” Price said.
The Business Loop location, headquarters since 1980, cleans around 2,000 pieces of clothing each day. Hundreds of items wrapped in plastic hang from rails throughout the plant amid the noise and steam of the dry-cleaning machines.
“Laundry is a pretty satisfying business,” Price said. “It comes in dirty, and it goes through clean, and you get to see that finished product.”
Robinson’s Cleaners has seven employees at its Business Loop location, including MU student Kayla Reno.
Reno, a dry cleaning presser, has been working for the dry cleaning business for five years.
“I like pressing the shirts,” she said. “It’s satisfying to get a perfect come-off.”
“It’s definitely a specialty area,” Price said. “Most of my pressers stay with me a long time.”
Plant Manager Nicole Muich has worked at Robinson’s Cleaners for nine years.
“I obviously love it,” she said. “[Price] is really motherly to me.”
Adjacent to the Business Loop retail location is a separate building where Robinson’s Cleaners fulfills government contracts, currently cleaning bedding from Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.
In addition to the four trucks on base, a Robinson’s Cleaners truck transports bedding between Fort Leonard Wood and Columbia twice a day, with a delivery of 25,000 sheets, pillow cases and sleeping bags every week.
The business also owns a Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network franchise, which offers fire and water restoration services. The franchise assists customers who have suffered major damage to their belongings.
“We go in and we pull everything that they have clothing-wise,” Price said. “Then we bring them back here, and we check them in, and we clean them.”
On one occasion, Robinson’s Cleaners took care of 75 Elvis Presley costumes for an impersonator in Branson after a sprinkler system mishap. They also were asked to clean 500 Beanie Babies damaged in a fire.
Their restoration services are an alternative to throwing out clothing affected by a fire. “Imagine replacing everything in your closet,” Price said. “Cleaning it is much cheaper.”
She said her cleaning business can guarantee to get the smoke odor out of previously soot-covered items.
“We get to see the beginning of that, where they were, and then we get to bring it back,” Price said. “It’s really nice to see the house transform.”