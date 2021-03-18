In the midst of a pandemic that has caused a widespread shortage of health care workers, Jennifer Feltner found a way to help the medical community.
In August, she opened Superior Blessings, a medical staffing agency that provides health care workers for hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and private home care.
Feltner hires employees to place in her clients’ facilities to cover staffing gaps when needed.
She has worked in the health care field for 20 years, 15 in human resources. As a result of this background, Feltner recently seized the opportunity to start her own business.
“A lot of things happened to me in my personal life that just kind of changed my outlook, my mindset,” she said. “It just really redirected me.”
Feltner said her business strategy has been to grow at a slower pace in order to give her clients and employees exceptional treatment.
“What’s the use of growing at a fast pace and not being able to give quality customer service?” Feltner asked.
Her way of giving quality service is by building close relationships with her employees. She ensures they’re on the right track on their career path and are successful wherever they are placed.
“She continues to do better for this company. I think it’ll expand as much as she wants it to,” said Whitney Gevermuehle, one of Feltner’s employees.
Gevermuehle is a certified nursing assistant who works in area nursing homes. She cares for patients by helping them manage routine tasks such as eating, dressing, bathing and exercising.
“Even though I work in different facilities, I have never seen a boss who cares more about her employees than the job itself,” she said.
Feltner said she aims to serve more than one purpose. For now, she continues to focus on providing assistance to the medical community, but she eventually wants to expand into staffing other industries beyond health care. She also wants to become involved in more ways of serving the community.
“I have a whole vision and mission and process lined up for what I want to do for the community,” she said.
One way is through the Falcon Scholarship Program she founded last fall to put Superior Blessings employees through trade school and college if they can’t afford the cost.
Feltner helped Gevermuehle complete training to become a certified medication technician to allow her to administer medications to her patients and boost the skill set on her resume.
“I never thought I’d see myself going to CMT school. And she’s like, ‘I think you can do it,’” Gevermuehle said. “She sees potential in me to be something bigger and something better.”
Feltner believes her business is helping the community bounce back from some of the strain the pandemic has caused. Giving her employees the resources to join local health care practices is part of her mission.
“To help them as well as the community that I’ve been in for 20 years is really exciting for me,” she said.
She claims one of her greatest successes as a new business owner is recruiting most of her employees through referrals from existing employees.
“I work with the best, and they know the best,” Feltner said.
Gevermuehle said she frequently shares information about Superior Blessings on social media and hands out business cards to anyone looking for a job in the medical field.
“Not only are you helping the business grow, but you are helping other people get jobs especially during the COVID pandemic,” she said.
Starting a business also comes with challenges. Balancing the care of her daughter at home and being active in the lives of her employees is difficult at times, she said. But her faith has kept her going.
“I went 100% off of faith that my whole business would work,” Feltner said. “I’m very Christian-centered, so it’s been easier and easier, and a lot of things have just worked out.”
Her advice to other local women who own a business or are considering starting one is to believe their goals are achievable.
“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it. That you’re not a leader, or that you’re not smart enough,” she said. “Because you can.”