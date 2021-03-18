Six years ago, Jennifer Schenck and Cara Owings got together to help newcomers in the Columbia area learn more about resources available to them.
They created The Connection Exchange in 2015 as a welcome service to greet new residents and businesses and help them connect with others in town.
Businesses purchase a membership with The Connection Exchange, and their products and services are featured in a welcome gift for new residents and business owners. The complimentary gift package includes information pamphlets, stickers and maps of Columbia.
New residents and businesses don’t have to pay to receive information from The Connection Exchange.
“We’re like the matchmakers of the business community,” Owings said. “When there’s a newbie in town, a new resident or new business owner, we match them with all of the organizations, all of the things they can do or use for their business.”
The Connection Exchange introduces goods and services without arranging any meet-ups between members and clients.
“The actual relationship or the sales process is not up to us, it’s up to all of them,” Owings said about the company’s role with their clients.
The Connection Exchange has a team of 14, including Owings and Schenck. They hire contract workers whose job is to get to know community members and help them find the information they need.
“We call them connectors, and that’s truly what their job is — to connect our membership to those new businesses, new residents in their area,” Schenck said.
When Schenck moved to Columbia from the Dallas area in 2010, she was looking for an easy way to find community resources. She couldn’t find any service that would offer the convenience of finding the information she needed in one place.
“This idea of moving someplace new, trying to start a business someplace new, just kind of kept at me,” Schenck said.
She proposed the business idea to Owings, and they became co-owners.
“We started this business with $50 each,” Schenck said. “But it’s been a fun and wild ride. We’ve had great success and met lots of fun people.”
One Columbia woman who wanted to start a business came to the two women seeking help to understand how local commerce worked.
“I knew nothing,” said Liz Chronister, owner of an online children’s boutique called Baby Mine. “And Jennifer is who really helped me along.”
Chronister decided to monetize her hobby after recently retiring after 38 years as a NICU nurse.
“She’s opened a quilt business and is selling over Etsy. She’s a retirement entrepreneur,” Schenck said.
Laura Arnold also benefited from the business as a new resident. Her family moved to Columbia in June and needed to find resources in an unfamiliar city.
“I began frantically searching on Facebook groups, particularly parent, family-related mom groups. Any group I could find Columbia-related,” Arnold said.
A business owner who has a membership with The Connection Exchange saw Arnold’s post and suggested the service. She was able to find information about community activities, doctors, restaurants and more for her family.
“It just eased us into this community that otherwise felt daunting in the midst of a pandemic,” she said.
The Connection Exchange has also recently developed a software product that helps them run the business. This software connects members to new business owners and residents who use The Connection Exchange. Members can use the software to reach out to those who may benefit from the services their businesses offer.
This year, Schenck and Owings plan to sell the product to other welcome services across the nation.
“We feel like when we look at people who are doing what we are doing in other locations, our software technology really makes us stand out as well,” Schenck said.
But owning a business comes with its demands, especially during a pandemic.
“COVID has definitely been a challenge,” Owings said.
The Connection Exchange has traditionally organized face-to-face welcome visits, she said. When the pandemic hit, “that completely changed.”
The co-owners have adjusted to running a business during the pandemic by holding welcome visits and meetings with clients over Zoom.
“At first it was scary and a transition and a change, but it has actually become a really good thing to continue to do from now on,” Owings said.
She believes the option of meeting over Zoom has allowed more flexibility in scheduling between The Connection Exchange and its clients.
The co-owners have other ways they hope to grow their business in the future.
“We are looking forward to helping people in their own communities with coaching and consulting to learn how to do what we’re doing and help them launch their own businesses,” Schenck said.
They also plan to continue to grow the business locally.
“This is our home,” Schenck said. “We’ll always be here.”
As the partners continue their sixth year of operation, they’re optimistic they will remain a hub of resources that benefit the community.
“We’re really filling that need and that niche and helping people that might not otherwise know where to go,” Schenck said.