In 2017, Denise Clark was daydreaming about her perfect life. She would work from home, crafting, gardening and taking care of animals. She wanted to make people happy.
One night when she was working the night shift as a nurse, she decided to start a blog to showcase crafting and upcycled projects, gardening tips and updates about her life.
A student working with her told her to go for it. “Just put it out there,” he said. It doesn’t have to be perfect.
“He kind of gave me that little push,” Clark said, “and I put the first article out.”
Her dream has since grown from a blog to a pop-up shop to a boutique called The DIY Auntie on Walnut Street. The shop specializes in printing designs on pillows, totes, mugs, wine glasses, pens, apparel and more.
Clark said she makes her creations in small batches to keep the demand high and the products special.
“Our motto is kind of ‘sass with class,’ ” she said. “People absolutely love the funny and the sassy, so any of those things are in high demand. I watch people walk by, and they’re reading the T-shirts and just absolutely laughing.”
In December, she featured a T-shirt with the message, “Most likely to spike the eggnog” printed in a novelty font. January featured a dark gray shirt with the words “Just here to establish an alibi” in white.
Two days after the presidential inauguration, she released a mug with the viral photo of Bernie Sanders in his mask and a set of bold handmade mittens.
Creating a design starts on Clark’s computer. She calls it the longest step. Her designs are revised “a million” times before they reach the final stage, she said.
Next comes picking a textile or object and finally the printing and pressing process.
For fabric, Clark likes to use a process called sublimation printing, which binds liquid ink to the material. It involves printing a reverse image of the design on paper, then placing the paper face down on the fabric.
She uses a head press to transfer the ink from paper to fabric, letting it dry for three to five days. Clark said she favors this method because it keeps the fabric flexible and the colors vibrant.
She has now expanded her business to produce merchandise at a wholesale price for local businesses, including Goat Yoga of Missouri and Four Oaks Farm. For Four Oaks Farm, she has created designs with a sunflower flower field and a pumpkin patch.
Jessica Baker — who owns both businesses — said her favorite features a sleopard-print goat in a gold ring for Goat Yoga.
“She is more of a creative mindset than I am and has the time and the resources to do that when maybe I don’t,” Baker said.
A few years ago, Clark began to set up shop at craft shows around central Missouri. Here she could display her art and connect with the local community of crafters
.
“Usually, my family attended the festival with me, my parents, my siblings and, of course, my nieces and nephews,” Clark said. “They all have self proclaimed their own positions within. They call it my little empire.”
Two of her nephews consider themselves the CEO and CFO of The DIY Auntie.
“The two of them argue over prices, and then they tell me what I’m going to do.” Clark said. “And then I do what I want.”
Festivals were shuttered last year, so Clark opened the boutique in the Artworx building downtown. Clark said her family and friends had reservations about opening a shop.
”I wanted to support her in any way, but I also didn’t want to be like ‘This is great, devote all your time to it,’” said Brian Williams, one of Clark’s friends. “But she’s amazing and juggling multiple things. She’s been successful with it.”
Clark continues to work as a nurse, but she hopes to expand the wholesale aspect of The DIY Auntie and open an online store as well.
”Every time someone smiles or giggles, or just busts out laughing, [I think to myself], ‘I did it,’” Clark said. “I think that it lets me spread joy.”