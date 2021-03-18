Wishing to create something of her own after years in the field, CEO Tonika Starks started her own business, TRHR Consulting, last year. Even though Starks has kept a full-time job since starting the business, she said she’s seeing her own company grow.
TRHR Consulting helps small to medium-sized businesses with their human resources needs. That includes policy development and implementation that protects businesses and their employees.
The company provides audits and compliance reviews, training in vital subjects such as sexual harassment and performance reviews — whatever “core human resources services” one might need, Starks said.
She was already a full-time human resources representative when she decided to create her own consulting agency. She set out to help organizations in Columbia and also give aspiring human resources students a chance to get experience in the field
“I decided that I wanted to do something on the side that was my own and create my own business,” Starks said.
“My ultimate goal is to let those HR professionals who don’t have the ability to get hands-on experience gain it through my company.”
Although the business had a slow start, TRHR Consulting has since advised a number of local businesses.
“When I first started in August and September, we were kind of slow, but I was new,” Starks said. “People didn’t know that I was out there.
Business began to pick up around November. “I took on a couple of projects in November and helped a few nonprofit organizations here in town,” Starks added. “It’s gradually picking up, which is good.”
A typical day for the company varies because the work is based on the needs of a client. If a client wants certain policies to be drafted and put in place, the company works on those initiatives.
Starks has been in the human resources business for more than seven years, learning the ins and outs of the field.
Through this work, she received the Making It Happen Award in 2017, an honor given for her dedication to work with nonprofits.
Last year, Starks also finished writing a book called “Riding Passion Toward Purpose.”
Currently, she works with her nephew and intern, Tavian Starks. He is a college student working toward a career in human resources, and he has been with his aunt’s company since the beginning.
“I went through the whole process of her getting her LLC and business licenses and all that,” he said. “So I’ve been there. I’ve been with her for a little while.”
From the experience he has gained since joining the company, he hopes to start his own career. Even just in theshort time that the company has been open, he said he has learned aspects of the business he and his classmates weren’t taught.
“I’ve already felt like what I’ve learned from her, I’ve been able to — with my classmates — iterate the same things that she’s told me to them, and it’s kind of helped us all out,” he said.
Looking toward the future, Starks said she has plans for physical expansion, as well as expansion of the services offered. She wants to be able to offer executive training and diversity training and be able to consult more often with leadership about their plans.
She also hopes to help give experience in the field to those just graduating from college.
“I want to be able to have just a part of my business, too, that’s just for internships so that individuals who are interested can do internships,” Starks said.
She believes she will continue to be able to have an impact on her clients.
“I have HR expertise, I have hands-on experience, and through that experience,” she said, “I’m able to impact them.”