Buyers still able to get delta-8 in Missouri, though future is uncertain

Delta-8-THC, a psychoactive substance derived from CBD, creates a legal loophole for cannabis consumers in Columbia but it may be coming off dispensary shelves.
Similar to the delta-9 variant that comes from the cannabis plant, it is a legal substance in Missouri that originates from hemp or CBD.
Delta-8-TCH or tetrahydrocannabinol is found in gummies, vape cartridges, tinctures and other products. In the U.S., it has been sold in gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops and cannabis dispensaries — often with no age restrictions.
According to a report from Reuters, at least 18 states had either restricted or banned delta-8 in some form: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and Washington.
“Delta-8 is a chemical isomer of delta-9, but the two molecules of the double bond are switched on the carbon bonds,” said Andrew Nussbaum, manager of of Green Releaf Marijuana Dispensary in downtown Columbia.
Green Releaf Marijuana is one of six medical marijuana dispensaries in Columbia that sell delta-8 products.
While the structures of delta-8 and delta-9 are slightly different, the psychoactive effects are similar. According to the FDA, “Delta-8-THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects, similar to delta-9-THC (i.e., the component responsible for the “high” people may experience from using cannabis).”
This is a legal workaround for a variety of businesses, from medical dispensaries to gas stations that sell products with similar psychoactive effects of delta-9.
The ease of finding these products has led to an increase in demand as more young adults can purchase delta-8 products without medical cards.
“We do have people who come into the dispensary who do not have a medical card, and we can sell delta-8 to them,” Nussbaum said. “It’s pretty prevalent.”
With this trend on the rise, dispensaries have been advised about a possible change coming to their product lines.
“A provision from the Department of Health and Senior Services may require us (and other medical dispinseries) to take (delta-8) off the shelves, but it’s still on the shelves,” Nussbaum said.
Currently, there is no law against the selling of delta-8-THC products, but a change may be coming as DHSS revises its stance on hemp-derived products.
From the DHSS website: “The medical marijuana program takes no position on the legality of hemp-derived delta-8 ... THC at this time.”
With ambiguity in the decision about delta-8, there are concerns about where these products may end up.
“When (delta-8) is in a place that’s more regulated and controlled, then we can have a better approach to selling these products. I would think that non-dispensaries could have harmful chemicals in their products. Here, we sell products with codes that have certificates of analysis that the product is safe,” Nussbaum said. Monitored stores like dispensaries could regulate delta-8 products in a safe, reliable way, he said.
Delta-8 products also come with similar benefits as delta-9 for those who use cannabis or CBD for medicinal reasons. “Delta-8 can still help with anxiety, nausea, depression and pain and is a little less psychotropic than delta-9,” Nussbaum said. These benefits may be the reason more young adults have taken to delta-8.
“I think younger people could be using (delta-8) more easily. I have pretty positive feelings from it and it helps with anxiety and depression and so (young adults) can keep doing their work and go places since it is not as strong as [delta-9],” said an MU student.