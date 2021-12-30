It all started with a few too many beers. One late night, good friends Sean Hackmann and Scott Mertz percolated an idea: growing and selling hemp.
Initially they thought about medical marijuana, but they soon realized hemp was easier to get started. That same night, they came up with the company name, Grandpas Family Farms — and a hemp adventure took off.
Today, Grandpas Family Farms in Chamois sells its products in gas stations, supermarkets and CBD stores.
All of the products contain cannabidiol, or CBD, which is claimed to have an array of health benefits, including pain relief, cures for hangovers and migraines, and alleviation of anxiety and stress. The products range from CBD oil, gummies, flowers and joints to massage oil and lotion.
However, the effects of CBD have not yet been scientifically proven, according to the FDA, and studies are still assessing the side effects. But Mertz and Hackmann say they are certain CBD products help people.
They have collected anecdotes from customers who say they have experienced less anxiety or were able to stop taking prescription medication after using CBD oil.
“We have a lot of people that have bad migraines,” Mertz said, “and when that’s onsetting, they smoke this, and they say it never even hits them.”
“Unfortunately, we can’t claim any medical benefits because the FDA hasn’t gotten involved yet,” he said. “So, it’s considered more like a supplement right now.”
Lessons learned
Grandpas Family Farms completed its harvest this fall, and its first two years in the hemp business have involved both challenges and successes.
Since hemp cultivation is a relatively new and growing industry, “there’s no book that says this is how you grow the plant,” especially for outdoor growers like Grandpas Family Farms, Hackmann said.
Both Hackmann and Mertz have agriculture backgrounds, with generations of farmers in their families. They also farm corn and soybeans, which allowed them to enter the hemp industry with knowledge and plenty of equipment.
But there was still a lot to learn — and a lot of expenses along the way.
Hackmann and Mertz estimate they have spent at least $500,000 to enter the hemp cultivation industry, and that’s without having to buy new tractors and planters. The pair said their greenhouse cost about $200,000 to build, and their main warehouse cost around $100,000.
Last year, they grew hemp on 13 acres at three different locations, testing the soil to find the best. This year, they consolidated the operation to 6 acres in the location that yielded the top results.
“We’re gonna have more out of those 6 acres than we had last year for sure,” Hackmann said. “We just learned a lot on how to grow.”
They encountered two major issues while growing: humidity and pests.
In Missouri, humidity can cause mold. Harvesting the plant can’t happen too late or mold is likely. It’s an issue the nation’s hubs of hemp cultivation and information — Oregon and Colorado — don’t experience as much.
As for bugs, armyworms are a big threat the plants are facing. If left unchecked, they can burrow into the bud and defecate. Aside from being unappealing, that also makes the plant more likely to mold. Residual pesticides weren’t an option, but the two growers were able to find an organic product to deal with the pests.
Besides these two problems, the team has also learned how to innovate to make hemp cultivation easier and more effective.
At first, they hung the plants during the drying process, but this proved long and inefficient. After making their own custom drying racks, they significantly cut the time it takes to process the hemp after it’s harvested.
Another innovation is their deleafing machine, which the two growers hope to patent.
It is an angled tube with differently sized grates for the hemp to pass through that the team finds more effective than the alternatives on the market.
Legal barriers
Growing commercial hemp is uncharted territory. When the 2018 Farm Bill was signed, a new industry was born. The hemp industry was launched in Missouri in January 2020. Applications could then be accepted from prospective growers, such as Grandpas Family Farms.
Today Missouri has 207 producers cultivating 811 acres of hemp. Eighty percent of the crop is intended for floral use, as it is on Grandpas Family Farms.
The application fee cost Mertz and Hackmann $750, and they could not have any controlled substance-related felonies in the last 10 years. Compared to marijuana operations that are heavily regulated, only a few barriers to entry exist for hemp farms: An unlimited number of licenses are available, and there are no size requirements for hemp production or security regulations for fencing, cameras or signage.
For the hemp products to be legal, however, they cannot contain more than 0.3% of THC. Above that percentage, a product is considered marijuana and can produce a “high.”
Before hemp farmers can harvest a crop, they must send a sample to be tested through the Missouri Department of Agriculture for the amount of THC. If they meet the THC requirement, they have 30 days to harvest the hemp.
From seed to harvest
At Grandpas Family Farms, plants start their life cycle in a greenhouse, growing from seeds to seedlings in a controlled environment. After about four weeks of growth, a four-person team riding a planter drops the seedlings into holes on the farm’s 6 acres, with two others walking behind to plant the spots that were missed.
“We did all 6 acres in what, about six hours?” Mertz asked.
“Yeah, it was efficient,” Hackmann said.
The plants grow outside from spring to harvest — mid-June to October — when they are harvested by hand during one of the busiest times of the season.
To help with the heavy workload, the team gets help from the Chamois community. The local high school students “love getting their hands sticky,” Hackmann said.
Handling the hemp requires gloves to keep one’s hands from getting too messy. Also, the smell lingers.
“It takes months for it to get out of your dryer,” Mertz said.
“Vehicles especially,” Hackmann said. “You get pulled over sometimes, and we’re just like, ‘Hey, it’s gonna smell like hemp in here’ right up front.”
Once the harvest is complete, the plants are destemmed, dried, cured in tubs for added flavor and potency, deleafed, cured again, then trimmed. After that it is made into various products.
Now that Missouri has legalized medical marijuana, Mertz and Hackmann hope legislators will open the door for recreational use, as well. Grandpas Family Farms has all the facilities, knowledge and equipment to expand, a move that would mean big business for a small Chamois-based company.