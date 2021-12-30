Heather DeRose, the co-founder of Kind Living Farm, is a Missouri native. In 2015, she and her husband, Antonio, moved to Colorado with the interest of using cannabis to treat Heather’s epilepsy.
She says cannabis has changed her life.
“I’m four and a half years seizure-free now with both of these plants,” DeRose said of hemp and marijuana.
Now, with hemp and medical marijuana legalized in Missouri, the DeRoses have moved back home and started their own hemp farm.
For the past year, the couple has grown hemp for personal use on about an acre of land in Cole County.
The Kind Living Farm growing philosophy for hemp plants is to “let them grow as naturally as possible, sticking with the regenerative farming practices,” Heather DeRose said.
Heather and Antonio DeRose both have finance backgrounds, but after moving to Colorado, they started working on an organic medical cannabis farm in the Rocky Mountains.
Heather DeRose also has a patient cultivation license under the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to grow marijuana. Now, the couple has brought their cannabis cultivation knowledge back to Kind Living Farm.
“All of that experience definitely transferred over to the hemp cultivation,” Heather DeRose said.
Additionally, the DeRoses operate Green House Healthy, a business they founded while living in Colorado that aims to teach “the benefits of cannabis as part of a healthy and active lifestyle,” according to the business’s website.
The couple are both athletes and certified personal trainers under the National Academy of Sports Medicine, so health is important to them. One aspect of Heather DeRose’s passion for hemp is using it as a cooking ingredient, which she said helps her performance as an athlete.
“Both being athletes, we found that (hemp) was an easily digestible form of protein,” Heather said. “It comes in many forms, so you can add it to literally almost any recipe you want.” It also has many vitamins, nutrients and amino acids, she added.
Green House Healthy has hosted hemp dinners featuring recipes like hemp chili, hemp cupcakes and even set up a “hemps-giving” dinner.
Another aspect of hemp that sparked the DeRoses’ interest is its versatility. According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, in addition to floral consumption of CBD and the uses of hemp seeds in cooking and fuel, materials like paper, textiles and plastic can also be made from the plant’s “fibrous stem.”
“Our climate crisis is definitely in need of carbon sequestration, and hemp is a great tool for that,” DeRose said. “Literally anything can be made from hemp. It’s so exciting.”