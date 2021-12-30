Medical marijuana licenses in Missouri are being used for mental health benefits

Medical marijuana sales in Missouri are above $200 million since its legalization in October 2020. Nearly 17% of medical marijuana cards in Missouri are for mental health purposes, like depression, anxiety and PTSD.
Dispensaries like Green Releaf in Columbia see dozens of patients every day. After receiving a medical marijuana license, patients can enter any dispensary in Missouri and place an order with one of the company’s “bud-tenders.”
Andrew Nussbaum is a Green Releaf assistant manager who handles daily dispensary customers. He explained what working at a dispensary has been like since medical marijuana’s first sale in October 2020.
“A lot of people come in looking for things to deal with, mainly pain, insomnia, anxiety and depression, pretty much all things relating back to mental health,” Nussbaum said. “I would say maybe around 35% of people come in for conditions relating to [mental health].”
More than 3.6 million people around the country are estimated to be legal medical cannabis users. According to a study from the American Psychological Association, patients using medical marijuana for anxiety and depression were found to have “reduced clinical symptoms and a reduced use of opioids.”
Missouri legalized medical marijuana in November 2018, with the first legal sale in October 2020. Lyndall Fraker is the director of medical marijuana with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. He explained how the process of legalizing medical marijuana has gone since 2018.
“Things are moving pretty fast; our patient count is over 150,000 patients now in less than a three-year period,” Fraker said. “The number one category why people use medical cannabis is for psychological dependence on things like narcotics and opioids, where doctors determine medical marijuana may be a good alternative for that.”
Nationally, drug overdose deaths reached over 100,000 since April 2021, hitting a record high with a 28.5% increase since last year. Fraker explained the benefits he sees in the legalization of medical marijuana.
“It’s just a good option for people who maybe have tried other things,” said Fraker. “We want to make sure we have a very patient-focused, safe and regulated program, and from what I’ve learned in this position so far, the alternative to use marijuana in place of a narcotic can improve their lives.”
Missouri is one of 39 states in the country to have legal medical marijuana. People who meet the qualifying conditions can apply for a card if they have:
- Cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma or severe migraines that are unresponsive to other treatments.
- Chronic medical conditions.
- Psychiatric medical conditions.
Unlike the other qualifying medical conditions, applying for a medical marijuana card for mental health use requires an additional step. Patients must be referred first by a primary doctor, then referred again by a psychiatrist approving mental health reasons for using medical cannabis.
Savannah Foos is the general manager of Green Releaf. She described the impact she’s seen the dispensary have in the year since its official opening in December 2020.
“I do know a high percentage of our patients have mental health problems, and you can just see a day and night difference with them,” Foos said. “We definitely get to see an improvement from beginning to end. You can visibly see how it in how they move, talk, walk, everything. It’s an amazing thing.”
Missouri DHSS does not advocate for medical marijuana as an option, instead leaving it up to doctors and their patients to make that decision. Fraker said the federal legality of medical marijuana has posed some challenges to the state.
“The federal government has left it up to the states as whether they want to legalize (medical marijuana), and I think that’s where the confusion comes from,” Fraker said. “I think it would be helpful if the federal government would go ahead and legalize it, similar to a prescription drug, where it can be tested through the FDA.”
As the assistant manager and a “bud-tender” for Green Releaf, Nussbaum also has his medical marijuana card. He opened up about his struggles with mental health and sleep deprivation.
“I mainly use it for insomnia, and (medical marijuana) helps me sleep really well, and it’s just really been a relief,” Nussbaum said. “With it being in a professional setting, you actually have the knowledge and know that products are not contaminated, and it’s a lot safer.”
The road to legalization At least 65% of Missouri voters approved the constitutional amendment to allow sales of medical cannabis.
DHSS was designated to license and regulate medical marijuana in Missouri. Specifically, the department has the authority to develop medical marijuana forms, certificates, licenses, identification cards and applications.
In 2020, there were more than 68,000 registered patients, 2,000 caregivers and almost 20,000 patient cultivation sites in Missouri, according to the Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program 2020 Annual Report.
DHSS reported that 291 medical marijuana facilities ha been approved to operate in the state, including 174 dispensaries, 52 facilities for manufacturing and 39 facilities for cultivation.
Mental health obstacles
In 2019, 19.86% of adults experienced mental illness. Experts are concerned that the percentage will continue to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk of suicide also continues to increase among adults, with 664,000 suicides reported in 2020.
Treatment, however, doesn’t work for everyone who has mental health issues. Over 27 million adults in the U.S are untreated, and an increasing number of adults report an unmet need for treatment.
Many states, including Missouri, have legalized medical marijuana use to treat certain mental illnesses. The project Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery reported that the patients had largely improved their mental health by using cannabis to treat a range of medical problems including anxiety.
People with severe mental illness must be diagnosed with a qualifying medical conditions to apply for access to medical marijuana from a licensed psychiatrist.
Applying for a medical card
Missouri DHSS recommends checking eligibility before planning to apply for a card.
There are 11 different qualifying medical conditions, including debilitating psychiatric disorders diagnosed by a state-licensed psychiatrist.
After meeting qualifications, three steps are required to get a medical marijuana card:
First, a physician certification form must be completed by a doctor in good standing in Missouri. For the standard recommended dose of 4 ounces per month, use the standard physician certification form is sufficient.
If more than the standard 4 ounces are required, the alternative physician certification form is needed. Submit two of these forms completed by two different physicians, with the same qualifying medical condition selected on both forms.
If the physicians’ recommended amounts listed on the forms are inconsistent, the patient will be allowed the lesser of the two amounts.
Second, register with the Complia application portal to complete the application. After finishing the application, there is a waiting period of up to 30 days before receiving the application status.
For detailed information on medical marijuana applications, check the Missouri Medical Marijuana Program Patient Registry User Guide and application video tutorial.