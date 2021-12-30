Missouri Made Marijuana’s cultivation facility experiences challenges in first year of operations

Opening a business is tough, but starting a business during a global pandemic is even more of a challenge.
A cultivation facility called Missouri Made Marijuana was able to manage this, although bumps were encountered along the way.
The business in Grain Valley opened in 2020 for the public to see how marijuana is grown in a contained environment. The hydroponic facility occupies 6 acres on the south side of Interstate 70.
It was designed to eventually house six buildings and produce 600 pounds of medical marijuana each month, according to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s conditional use permit.
“It’s great for people to come here and see what we do...so it will help end the stigma,” said Saydee Shannon, the director of operations.
The challenges
Among the biggest challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic were the cost of supplies, a labor shortage and supply-chain disruptions.
“You need a growing media, you need a nutrient supply, proper grow benches, environmental control systems in place, a fluid system... so many little, little tools that you need, and then things that you use to work with plants,” Shannon said.
The rate of inflation, which increased 6.2% over 12 months beginning in October 2020 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, added to the financial toll.
“Plastic shelving that we use for storing nutrients — or any tools that we use — used to be $40 and now they are hitting $60,” Shannon said. “That makes it difficult as a business because you’re not making money right away and everything is way up in cost.”
The process
Producing marijuana plants for packaging depends on the speed of its growth process.
“The clones go through a germinating phase, then to a vegetative phase, then to a germinating phase, and then they move into the flowering phase,” Shannon said.
The germinating phase and vegetative phase of plant growth last three to four weeks, and the flowering phase lasts two to three months.
Having marijuana plants produce good flowers is needed for medical marijuana products. Missouri Made Marijuana runs both a cultivation facility and dispensary, which is uncommon for cannabis companies in the state.
State compliance
The Department of Health and Senior Services granted Missouri Made Marijuana three separate licenses (cultivation, dispensary and manufacturing) in order for the company to have complete control of their medical marijuana operations.
“We feel like vertically integrated is one of the best ways,” Shannon said. “But again it depends on who you are and what you’re willing to do because it costs more money to operate all three licenses also.”
While it may cost more to operate a vertically integrated medical marijuana business, the model can give these companies a better profit margin than those without a cultivation facility.
“I feel that it gives us an advantage, because we could charge $35 for an eighth, right,” Shannon said. “For our own product, we could do that because it’s at our own cost. We didn’t buy it from anyone, right, anyone else’s pricing demands it’s ours.”
Shannon believes licensing and cost make it a challenge for more companies to do the same.
“If it were me, I don’t know, I might have just owned a dispensary instead of one or the other because it’s a lot of logistics,” Shannon said.
Along with the challenges of operating a facility and complying with state regulations, marijuana cultivators can be stigmatized for their work. Not everyone in the business uses the product, Shannon said.
“It’s a job,” Shannon said. “It’s a way to contribute to the community because it does help people. That’s been proven again and again and again.”
Others assume that growers are uneducated or came from the black market.
“It’s unfortunate because I have not met so many qualified, intelligent individuals in my life until I started working in this industry,” Shannon said.
“I’ve met some incredible people. I’ve met aerospace engineers, people that have owned several successful businesses from car detailing to whatever else they’ve been doing in their life in this industry.”
Before getting into the industry in 2015, Shannon said he was “completely against” marijuana, especially since it was illegal in most places.
“I think that knowing your growers, knowing the facility is going to help with the stigma and for people to understand that we’re not a bunch of stoners just pruning plants here,” he said. “There’s a lot that we have to know; there’s a lot we have to be skilled in. And we do contribute to the community for sure, so it’s a great place to work and a good thing to be a part of.”