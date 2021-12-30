In the year since the medical marijuana business has been legal in Missouri, it has made over $200 million.
All marijuana products, including edibles and tinctures, are taxed at 4% of their retail price, which is relatively low compared to other states’ taxes.
Cannabis retailers pay the taxes to the state Department of Revenue, which then directs it to the Missouri Veterans Commission for veterans services after operating expenses for the medical marijuana program are covered.
Missourians voted yes in November 2018 to Constitutional Amendment 2, or Article XIV, which allowed Missouri residents to possess and consume marijuana if it was recommended by their physician. Marijuana dispensaries opened in October 2020, and since then the state has been collecting taxes on all marijuana sold.
The amendment for medical marijuana lists a variety of ways the revenue can support veterans:
- General operations
- Maintenance of Missouri’s veterans homes
- Health care and mental health services
- Drug rehabilitation services
- Housing assistance
- Job training
- Tuition assistance
In September, the state transferred $6 million in medical marijuana tax proceeds to veteran services through the Missouri Veterans Health and Care Fund.
This was the second transfer from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to the Missouri Veterans Commission. The state agency aids all veterans, their dependents and legal representatives, and provides nursing care, security benefits and more.
Last year a portion was used to support work on the Missouri Veterans Cemetery–Jacksonville columbarium wall, which began construction in September, according to a news release from the DHSS.
According to Aimee Packard, public relations director for the Missouri Veterans Commission, spending decisions “are based on recommendations from Commission stakeholders and designed to maximize the efficacy of the program and drive innovation in the delivery of services to Missouri’s Veterans.”
Funds are allocated by the commission according to a plan, and when appropriate, the commission’s executive director makes recommendations.
A document from the commission’s fourth quarter meeting, obtained by the Columbia Missourian, introduces a spending plan for 2022 with medical marijuana funding.
The largest amount planned to be spent is $1.8 million for individual veterans initiatives, followed by $1.6 million for wi-fi upgrades in Missouri Veterans Homes.
Other projected spending will go toward infectious disease control and training, data analysis and a veteran service officer grant program.
Pro-marijuana groups Legal Missouri 22 and Fair Access Missouri are campaigning for the state to vote on recreational marijuana in 2022.
If recreational marijuana is legalized, it would generate more tax revenue and secure more public funding.
States that have already legalized recreational marijuana, including Colorado and Alaska, tend to allocate tax revenue to a variety of sources, usually community resources or education programs.