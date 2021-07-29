Basketball outlook: Promising seasons are ahead for both men's and women's teams

Cuonzo Martin will be entering his fifth seasonat the helm for the men’s basketball team, while Robin Pingeton will be entering her 12th season running the women’s program.
The men’s team is coming off their second NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons, while the women’s team is looking to rebound from a 10th place finish in the SEC in 2021.
Cuonzo Martin’s 2022 roster is going to look vastly different from how it did in 2021.
Four players graduated, while five left the program via the transfer portal. This means four freshmen are new to the program, and four entered by way of the transfer portal.
Returners Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett will be the familiar faces for the Tigers next winter.
Robin Pingeton’s team will have a lot of turnover as well in 2022. Led by 6-foot Aijha Blackwell, who averaged a double double in 2021 and garnered Second Team All-SEC honors, the Tigers will welcome four freshmen to the 2022 roster.
They will also return sophomore guard Mama Dembele who was given SEC All-Freshman team recognition. They will also welcome 6-foot-3 center Skylah Travis as a transfer from Old Dominion.
In addition to a rigorous SEC schedule, the Tigers non-conference schedule is starting to come together.
Missouri will compete in the Jacksonville Classic Nov. 11 and 12 alongside SMU, Loyola Marymount and Florida State.
MU has four other power conference foes on their non-conference confirmed. A home game against Utah will take place Dec. 18, and road games against former Big 12 rivals Kansas and Iowa State are also on the docket.
There has yet to be a schedule or dates released for any games on the women’s side.