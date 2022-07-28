There is a lot more to Greek life at MU than the fraternities and sororities that populate the area on campus known as Greektown.
MU has four governing Greek councils: the Interfraternity Council (IFC), Multicultural Greek Council (MGC), National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and the Panhellenic Association (PHA).
The Interfraternity Council and the Panhellenic Association are the two main councils associated with Greektown, and both have on-campus houses for members.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Multicultural Greek Council not only uphold fraternal and sororal values, but they also offer a culturally diverse environment that strives to uplift the communities they represent.
Specifically, the Multicultural Greek Council works to create an all-inclusive, culturally diverse environment and was founded to give a place on campus that serves people of multicultural ethnic backgrounds. .
Five organizations fall under the Multicultural Greek Council at MU:
- Alpha Phi Gamma Sorority Inc.: an Asian interest sorority
- Delta Xi Nu Multicultural Sorority Inc.: a multicultural interest sorority
- Kappa Pi Beta Fraternity Inc.: an Asian interest fraternity
- Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity Inc.: a Latin interest fraternity
- Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority: a Latin interest sorority
Although the multicultural Greek sororities and fraternities on campus have a focus on certain cultural representation, it does not mean they are exclusive.
“Anyone can join, as long as you’re open minded and willing to learn and educate yourself,” said Sophie Kennedy, the secretary of the Multicultural Greek Council at MU. She said that joining a multicultural sorority or fraternity is about “finding your community on campus and finding people who have similar backgrounds and common interests.”
For those interested in joining an organization under the Multicultural Greek Council, there is recruitment at the beginning of each fall and spring semester.
The Multicultural Greek Council hosts an event called MGC101 at the beginning of each semester where the organizations meet and introduce themselves to interested new members.
Anyone is invited to the MGC101, especially those interested in joining any of the multicultural Greek organizations.
Following the Multicultural Greek Council or any of the organizations on Instagram is a great way to find out and get updates on any events they are holding.l
The National Pan-Hellenic Council also focuses on uplifting the community they represent and making sure there is a place on campus for members.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council is a coalition of the nine largest historically African American, international fraternities and sororities. Their biggest mission is uplifting the Black community and making sure there is a place for the Black student population, said MU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council president Isaiah Massey.
Here are the nine National Pan-Hellenic organizations, also referred to as the “Divine Nine”:
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
- Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
- Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity
- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority
- Iota Phi Theta Fraternity
Each organization under the National Pan-Hellenic Council highlights its members and take pride in its history.
“Learning history is a big thing to understanding what our fraternities and sororities are, and what they’re built on. More importantly, understanding where they started and where we are today,” Massey said.
Like the Multicultural Greek Council, the National Pan-Hellenic Council holds an event called NPHC101.
“NPHC101 is pretty much a crash course of what NPHC is, and the do’s and don’ts of a potential interest,” Massey said.
Going to NPHC101 is an essential part of learning about National Pan-Hellenic organizations and getting started with the recruitment process. NPHC101 typically happens spring semester and is open to all who are interested in joining a National Pan-Hellenic organizations.
National Pan-Hellenic organizations usually require a minimum of 12-30 hours of college credit completed and a minimum GPA requirement that varies depending on the organization.
To get more information on upcoming events, follow the National Pan-Hellenic Council and their individual organizations on Instagram.