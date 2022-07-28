Moving to college may mean leaving the hometown game store behind, but that doesn’t mean players have to stop gaming. There are plenty of game stores around Columbia to explore.
Valhalla’s Gate Games
Whether a customer prefers role-playing games, tabletop card games, board games or anything in between, Valhalla’s Gate, 2525 Bernadette Drive just north of Columbia Mall, holds a bounty for every gamer. A giant stuffed bear in a Viking helmet, named Jasper, welcomes customers into the large store, along with the tinkle of bells on the door .
Aisles are filled with off-the-wall board games for every preference and cards for games such as Pokémon, Magic the Gathering and more are available.
For $5, any game can be rented and played in-store, allowing staff to teach what they know and for customers to test new games.
There are also community gaming opportunities. On Tuesday nights, players play Magic the Gathering: Commander. Dungeons and Dragons fans gather on Wednesday nights for one-shot campaigns.
On Friday nights, people dive into Flesh and Blood. Friday Night Magic is also an opportunity to play with others.
On the first Saturday of each month, there is a Pathfinder campaign.
Katie Burton, one of the owners, said she has enjoyed seeing the gaming community in Columbia become more diverse, and she likes to help people find their new favorite games.
“I like showing people and helping them find something that they’re going to love playing with their family or their friends,” Burton said. “And, talking to people about their different favorite games and why they liked them. Sometimes it’ll surprise you.”
Magelings Games
Tables fill this game store, as if waiting in anticipation for players to occupy them. Players will do just that. Magelings has a variety of board games, all of the mainstay card games up to the latest editions, every Dungeons and Dragons book and a wide selection of miniatures and paints for Games Workshop creation.
Players gather every day of the week for events in the storefront at 1906 N. Providence Road. The complete schedule can be found on its Facebook page and includes Magic the Gathering, Flesh and Blood, WizKids HeroClix, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and open play for Games Workshop. The gaming community is strong at Magelings, and newcomers are welcome to join the regulars.
“We’re a good place to jump in, basically,” Manager Brian Holt said. “A lot of people, when they get to college, they’re leaving behind their old game store, which is the old community. And we have a very healthy and friendly community for most games. So whether you play Yu-Gi-Oh! or Magic or whatever, there’s somebody willing to play.”
Magelings Games also offers a community online via the messaging app Discord, which began in the early days of the pandemic.
Slackers
Slackers may be a franchise, but this downtown Columbia location of the record and game store feels local with its welcoming music, helpful staff and interesting history.
The building was once the Uptown Theatre, a historic theater that history buffs are sure to appreciate. Now, the walls of the store at 1010 E. Broadway are lined with video games; the aisles are full of records and CDs. Figurines both serve as decoration and are for sale, and a wall of board games lines the back.
There is no space to play in the store, and the selection is smaller than some other game stores, but this nearby shop can provide tabletop gamers with a quick fix, plus cover all their video game needs. Spanning consoles from the PlayStation 2 to the Wii to the newest Xbox Series X, the video game selection is extensive. Discount CDs and DVDs are also available for as little as $1.99.
Rock Bottom Comics
For those interested in buying or selling new or old Magic the Gathering cards, Rock Bottom Comics in the 1000 block of Walnut Street has a vast library. However, the stars of the show are clearly the comic books and graphic novels at this store. Owner John Evans said it is the second oldest comic shop in Missouri. The walls and floors of this charming shop are flooded with boxes upon boxes of comics — both back issues and the latest releases.
For more fun with comic books, Distant Planet Comics is also an impressive resource, located at 601 Business Loop 70 West, Suite 263.