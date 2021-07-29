College life and studies will largely be back to normal for MU students this fall. All classes will be held in person and at full capacity.
There will be few or no COVID-19 pandemic restrictions if current regulations hold, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. MU still recommends that everyone practice good hygiene and social distancing when possible.
Areas for meetings will be held in large enough spaces, so people who choose to social distance will be able to.
Pandemic practices such as social distancing and face masks are no longer required indoors on campus for those who are vaccinated. For those who are unvaccinated, face masks are encouraged.
The university recommends immunocompromised people, even those who are fully vaccinated, practice social distancing and wear face masks.
Vaccine Information
MU Health Care has at least four locations in the city and in Fulton that offer free COVID-19 vaccinations. Students can schedule an appointment by phone, according to the MU Health Care website.
The website has information on the Mid-Mo Region of OATS Transit providing free rides to vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Although the cost of vaccinations is free for anyone, there may be additional administration charges that will be billed to insurance companies.
COVID-19 testing and positive cases
MU requires that students have referrals before getting tested. This means calling the Student Health Center at 573-882-7481 or doing a video visit at Mizzou Quick Care.
Test results are found through the HEALTHConnect portal.
In a situation where students test positive for COVID-19, they should immediately isolate, according to a university website. The university recommends these students then use the self-report linkand notify any roommates or any others who potentially have been exposed.
Students who have tested positive can expect to hear from a case investigator by phone within 24 hours.