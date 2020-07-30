Federal policy that would prohibit international students with F-1 visas from remaining in the U.S. while attending online-only university classes this fall will not apply to MU, the university has said.
The directive by the Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program will not apply to MU international students because the university is planning for in-person and “blended” hybrid courses.
The question of how those students will be impacted by a potential pivot to entirely online classes “has come up,” MU spokesman Christian Basi said.
Only a very few classes would move completely online. If such a move impacted an international student, "we would work with them to see what changes we could make so they are in compliance," Basi said in an email.
“Right now, we’re focused on making sure our international students have the proper paperwork and resources they need to start classes in August,” he said.
In an email message to the campus community, Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand criticized the directive for its lack of input from higher education leaders, affirmed campus support for international students and provided resources for those students during the pandemic.
“We recognize the essential contributions our international students and scholars provide to our entire community and will work diligently to ensure they remain valued members of our campus and community,” the email read.
Choi and Ramchand’s message also supported statements made by the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, which condemned the directive as unfair, misguided and deeply cruel.