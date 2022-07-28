Finding a good study spot on MU’s large campus is challenging. Some of the most popular places to study, such as Ellis Library, Memorial Student Union and the MU Student Center can be crowded and noisy.
These popular spots sit on a centrally-located position on campus, which make them extremely convenient for student who want to study between classes.
To avoid the crowds, here are tips to help if you want to study at these locations.
Memorial Student Union, second floor
When a visitor walks into Memorial Student Union, the hustle and bustle of Starbucks coffee shop and Wheatstone deli can immediately be heard. But, those who venture to the second floor and veer to the left will find steps that lead to a tiny room with beautiful, stained glass-like windows. This room offers a quiet area in Memorial Union with a view that makes it ideal for studying
.
MU Senior James Hosmer said this space was enticing when he wrote papers and needed to focus to complete his school work.
“I like some noise. I don’t like studying where it is super quiet, like at Ellis. I think Memorial is a good mix of quiet upstairs and a little noisier downstairs,” Hosmer said.
He emphasized that freshmen should be encouraged to get out of their rooms and find places on campus to study. He said that when he is not in his room, he feels much more productive.
“My freshman year, I studied in the study rooms at my dorm. That was kind of hard, and there would be a lot of distractions, so I wish I had studied at Ellis or Memorial,” Hosmer said.
Even for students who don’t like a quiet space to study, the second floor of Memorial still offers study tables next to big windows that house views of campus.
MU Freshman Rachel Goodbee said she studies at Memorial almost every day, and she likes the second floor the most.
“I used to study on the second floor at Ellis. I started to realize that was not the most optimal space because you can hear everything that is going on downstairs. I definitely found more quiet corners as the year went on,” Goodbee said.
Ellis Library reading room
At Ellis library, the third floor reading room is a beautiful space that is perfect for seclusion and studying. The architecture is a blend of Renaissance and Victorian-style features with crown molding on the ceilings and columns.
Other study spots Ellis has to offer include private study rooms that can be reserved, which MU senior Kendra Hackman, a teaching assistant, said she uses on a regular basis. She said she takes a lot of her Zoom calls in these rooms.
“I like the ones that are kind of open so you can hear people studying, but you are still secluded if you need to focus,” Hackman said.
Student Center basement
The crowd in front of Infusion cafe and Do Mundo’s restaurant on the main floor of the MU Student Center is enough to scare many freshmen on campus.
Instead of scoping out study space there, try going to the basement of the Student Center.
To access this spot, students can go through the main entrance, which faces the MizzouRec, and take the stairs down to the basement. There are comfortable chairs and it is a quieter spot for students who want to get a lot of work done.
Francis Quadrangle
Going to school in Missouri means that in the springtime, the weather can be gorgeous. On a lot of spring days, people can be seen lying out on the Francis Quadrangle or under random trees around campus. Tiger Wi-Fi works outside too.
Changing up the location and studying outside can be great for mental health and productivity, MU freshman Catie Cobble said. She said she feels the most productive and mentally healthy when she studies outside.
“I really like finding benches when the sun is out and being able to sit on the quad or just in a shaded area and be outside to study. I feel like it makes me more focused and I don’t feel as sad,” Cobble said.
She also emphasized using this campus to the fullest. She said at the beginning of the year, she was scared to branch out and study anywhere other than her room, and that put her in a rut in terms of her motivation.
“I definitely just stayed in my room because I didn’t really know a lot of places on campus, and I didn’t really want to go looking for them. I usually stayed on my bed or desk until I ventured out,” Cobble said.
Engineering Library and Technology Commons
A common misconception for a lot of freshmen is that they cannot use the resources of the other schools on campus. For example, a journalism majorcan use the Engineering Library to study. In fact, Hackman said that despite being a biochemistry major, she uses the library as a study spot.
“The engineering library is somewhere that I wish I knew about when I was a freshman. I like to study next to windows, or natural light, and I feel like they have the best windows,” Hackman said.
Find what works
In general, the MU campus has many study spots to offer, so don’t be afraid to explore and venture out to see what works for you. Goodbee said that any study spot that works for you is great, but she said that having a tool belt of spots will increase your productivity.
“Don’t get into just a selective habit the first couple weeks or two months. Just let yourself explore more places because you are gonna find a place that works best for you eventually, and it’s OK if that changes, too,” Goodbee said.