Eliah Drinkwitz will be looking to avoid a sophomore slump as he enters his second season as head coach of the Missouri Tigers football team.
The Tigers finished the 2020 season with a 5-5 record, with their biggest win coming against the reigning champion LSU Tigers back in Week 3.
They were slated to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl but could not play due to the number of positive COVID-19 tests before the game.
Unlike last season, the Tigers will be facing opponents outside of the SEC conference, with the most noteworthy teams being Boston College and North Texas, who will be Missouri’s opponent during homecoming week.
The Tigers will have plenty of holes to fill on the defensive side, with the most notable departure being Nick Bolton, who was drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Cheifs in the offseason.
Coach Drinkwitz has also shown to be productive in the recruiting scene early on. According to 247Sports, the Tigers have the 27th ranked recruiting class of 2021, an improvement after finishing 51st in 2020.
Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, both cornerbacks transferring from Tulsa, are the most notable recruits.
Evans finished the 2020 season with 29 total tackles, three pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble. Green IV finished with 28 total tackles, one pass break up, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Here is the tentative 2021 football schedule for the Tigers:
2021 Football Schedule
Sept. 4: Central Michigan
Sept. 11: at Kentucky
Sept. 18: South-Eastern Missouri (SEMO)
Sept. 25: at Boston College
Oct. 2: Tennessee
Oct. 9: North Texas (Homecoming)
Oct. 16: Texas A&M
Oct. 30: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 6: at Georgia
Nov. 13: South Carolina
Nov. 20: Florida
Nov. 26: at Arkansas