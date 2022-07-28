Freshman interest groups, more commonly known as FIGs on campus, are small communities of 15 to 20 first-year students who have the same or similar majors.
Students are enrolled in a FIG before the start of their freshman year, usually during the housing process.
“We put together students who have similar interests to help them make friends, come to understand the institution, integrate into our traditions and our knowledge base so that students can succeed and thrive,” said Jerry Frank, interim academic director of the MU FIG program.
Each freshman interest group has its own dorm hall assigned by MU Residential Life, which works closely with the program to ensure stability for all students during their experience. Students in freshman interest groups not only live together in the same hall, but also have pre-assigned classes together. Each student in a FIG will share three classes together, ensuring built-in study partners.
In addition to the pre-assigned classes, students are required to attend a one-hour, weekly FIG seminar. The seminars are taught by a student FIG leader and a co-facilitator, who is a member of the faculty or staff.
Sam Gillespie, a FIG leader for one of the three Health Sciences FIGs says that being a FIG leader helps him connect more with his students who live in his dorm hall.
“I’m interacting with these people for an hour once a week in a classroom setting, and I’m also interacting with them every single day,” Gillespie said.
Along with leading his FIG, Gillespie is the students’ resident advisor, or RA.
“It was another opportunity to make an impact, an opportunity to connect with my residents,” Gillespie said. Although FIGs only last for one semester, each student can continue to live in the same dorm hall with their FIG group and FIG leader all year long.
Many MU students come from across the country to attend the university’s well-known journalism program. With that in mind, a number of students do not have people they are familiar with in their classes when they get to college
“A FIG is ideal for giving you a group of 20 friends you’re living and studying with to make the transition from high school to college as an out-of-state student,” said Brian Brooks, a co-facilitator of the Walter Williams FIG in the Journalism School. Brooks has been leading his FIG for 15 years and said he has seen the impact of FIGs on young journalism students.
“In the Walter Williams FIG, we assign every one of the students to a faculty member,” Brooks said. Brooks also said this helps the students with internships and future jobs.
Caitlyn Allen, an MU senior studying sports management, enrolled in the sports journalism FIG prior to her freshman year. “I think it did a great job of helping me transition into college, especially since I didn’t know a whole lot of people coming to Mizzou.” Allen is from the Chicago suburbs and came to MU for the School of Journalism.
“Get to know the people in it because you have this one thing in common,” Allen said as her advice to incoming freshmen. “You’d be surprised how many things you can learn from the people around you.”
FIGs offered in Fall 2022 by themes
Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Art and Visual Studies
- Business and Management
- Education and Leadership
- Engineering
- First-Generation Experience
- Health, Medicine, and Science
- Honors
- International Studies
- Journalism
More information can be found on the MU Residential Life website under “Academic Success Programs.”