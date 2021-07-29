Perhaps the best resource on campus for incoming freshmen and returners is the Mizzou Recreation Center or simply The Rec.
The complex opened in 2005 and was immediately named “the best recreation center in the country” by Sports Illustrated.
Students taking more than seven hours of credit has The Rec fee included in their tuition. Amenities such as the Tiger’s Lair, boxing gym, rock climbing and fitness classes can be purchased for an extra cost.
The hours range from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on non-football Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m on Sundays. Features like the lap pool and Tiger Grotto vary their opening times throughout the day.
First floor
Tiger Grotto: The Tiger Grotto features a hot tub, lazy river and waterfall for students to enjoy. People also can use the sauna and steam room in the area.
Brewer Station: Students can check out athletic gear with an I.D., including basketballs, volleyballs and weight bands. The lost and found is also located here.
Pump Room: The premier weightlifting room in The Rec is the Pump Room. There are dumbbells up to 150 pounds and barbells up to 110 pounds, along with an array of benches and squat racks.
Sport courts: The most prominent part of the first floor is devoted to seven multi-purpose courts for basketball and volleyball. There are also racquetball and squash courts that are open during Rec hours.
Second floor
Cardio Gallery: The cardio gallery has all types of cardio equipment, everything from treadmills to stair steppers and ellipticals. All come with personalized screens, and there are TV monitors almost everywhere you look. In addition to the machines, there are numerous free lockers where students can keep their belongings.
Jungle Gym: The jungle gym is the most popular lifting area in The Rec. Here students will find machines for working out all muscles. There is also an area in the corner of the room reserved for stretching and ab workouts.
Jungle Gym Annex: This is the second weightifting room in The Rec. It is smaller than the Pump Room with dumbbells up to 50 pounds and barbells up to 110 pounds.
The MizzouRec fitness showcase: The area between the Cardio Gallery and the Jungle Gym that is painted bright red. This area is for new cardio equipment for students to try.
Third Floor
Indoor track: The indoor track provides an opportunity for students to do cardio without being confined to a treadmill or having to deal with the weather. Each lap is one-eighth of a mile with a view of the basketball courts. Mats and medicine balls can be found off to the side.
Fitness studios: Three fitness studios can be found on the third floor of MizzouRec. All of them are used for TigerX classes which can be purchased by students on a per class basis or have access to all of them for $53 per semester. TigerX provides a week of free classes at the beginning of the semester.
Outdoors:
Stankowski Field: Stank is the place to be if you want to workout outdoors on a nice day. The track spans ⅓ of a mile and provides a nice view of Greek Town and the football stadium. The turf itself has three 80 yard multi-purpose fields that are used for rec sports like soccer and flag football. Stankowski is open till midnight every day.
Sand Volleyball Courts: A great way to have some fun and stay active is to get out with some friends on the sand volleyball courts. The four courts are located right next to Stankowski and are open till midnight whenever the weather is good. The courts close permanently for the Winter.
Truman Pond: The best place on campus to get a tan and escape the heat is Truman Pond. The outdoor pool is right outside Tiger Grotto and features floating chairs, couches and music always being played.