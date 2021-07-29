If you get sick at MU, medical care is available and close a hand.
The Student Health Center at MU can be used by any student taking at least seven credit hours. The health fee is included in tuition payments.
An annual flu shot, a sexually transmitted infections test for chlamydia and gonorrhea, behavioral health consultation, referrals to specialists and after-hours calls to nurses are among the services provided at the center.
Part of the fee is used by MU in its mission to maintain a healthy and safe campus. This is accomplished by monitoring and upholding the university's immunization and TB policy.
You will also go through the Student Health Center to submit your immunization records.
While walk-ins are not allowed, you can make an appointment by calling 573-882-7481 anytime between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. You can schedule an appointment the same day or another day.
The Student Health Center is located on the south side of campus, near the Virginia Avenue parking garage. It serves as a beginning spot for treatment. While the center provides a range of services, a health care worker can refer you to a specialist if needed.
With the goal of creating a long lasting relationship, the doctor you see after your first appointment will become your primary-care provider. Keeping the same doctor may create a long-term relationship with a medical professional who knows you and your medical history.
MU attempts to assure students that the ability to pay is not a barrier to receiving health care at the center. If needed, the staff will work with you if there are billing concerns.
Before arriving at the Student Health Center for a scheduled appointment, be sure to have an up-to-date insurance card, which is needed during appointment check-in.
Uninsured students are encouraged to purchase the university-sponsored Anthem Student Health Insurance. Self-paying students are also given a substantial discount by University Physicians that can be applied to their bill.