According to recent study by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 40 million U.S. adults suffer from an anxiety disorder, and 75% of those experience their first episode of anxiety by the age of 22.
There are plenty of outlets to turn to when feeling hopeless or anxious.
MU resources include Missouri Psychiatric Center, MU Student Health Center, University Health Care Psychiatry and MU Assessment and Consultation Clinic.
Yoga studios may provide a sense of relaxation and comfort, and signing up for a civic event like the True/False Film Fest may help bring a sense of community.
National resources include the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline (800-622-4357) which according to SAMHSA's website, is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service for individuals seeking help with mental health.
The National Institute of Mental Health Missouri (800-374-2138) provides education, support and advocacy for people struggling with mental illness. All support and education programs are free.
Other providers and resources can be found at Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Based on a recent study, women experience more mental distress and low self-esteem than men. Men have less support from friends and fewer emotional coping skills.
Maintaining physical healthy is an important aspect to consider. Getting enough sleep, regular exercise and eating balanced meals will not only improve physical, but also mental health.
Regular exercise doesn't have to be a chore. Take part in intramural sports or take advantage of what MizzouRec has to offer.
Choose healthy options at MU dining halls. After finishing a meal, take fruit or a small cup of cereal on your way out as a midday snack.
As Mark Twain once advised, “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.”