Arriving at college for the first time can be exciting for freshmen, but there may be a struggle with separation from home.
Feeling homesick can make students feel isolated and disconnected from campus life.
Becoming familiar with the dorm hall and campus layout and attending events on and off campus can help ease homesickness.
When exploring campus, students can search for opportunities to hang out with people in the places they frequent.
The earlier they can get involved on campus, the more likely they will feel connected to campus.
Joining an organization is a good way to meet people and make friends. MU has more than 600 recognized student organizations to join.
A full list of the organizations can be found on the MU Organization Resource Group website.
The counseling center at MU recommends students to stay in touch with family and friends from home but limit the amount of trips home. While staying in touch with people back home is important, establishing a support group in college is a healthy way to make the transition.
However, students still struggling with homesickness or when it interferes with academic performance or relationships can go to the MU Counseling Center to develop and maintain good mental health.
Crisis support is available through the Counseling Center for any undergraduate or graduate student enrolled at MU.
The MU Counseling Center is located in Parker Hall on Sixth Street between Stewart Road and Elm Street.
It offers individual therapy, group therapy, skill building workshops, referral services and 24/7 crisis support.
These support services at the Counseling Center are covered through student fees.
The Counseling Center will provide an initial evaluation, a questionnaire and a meeting with a therapist to assess a student’s needs to decide what services are appropriate.